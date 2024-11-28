Missouri star basketball player stretchered off court in scary moment

A scary moment occurred during the Missouri-Lindenwood men’s college basketball game on Wednesday night, as a Tigers player needed to be stretchered off the court.

Caleb Grill, the Tigers’ star guard, suffered a head and neck injury after fighting for a rebound during the team’s 81-61 win over Lindenwood.

Grill was hit awkwardly in the head while going for that rebound, which snapped his neck back while he was in the air. He landed hard on the court and held the back of his head.

Grill was transported to a local hospital after being stretchered off the court. He threw a thumbs up to the crowd, which cheered him on as he was taken off the court.

The Columbia Daily Tribune had a team spokesperson tell them that Grill was responsive, but he was taken to the hospital out of caution. The specifics regarding his injury were not disclosed.

After the game, Mizzou head coach Dennis Gates gave an update on Grill.

"We’re awaiting results of a CT scan," Gates said, according to the Daily Tribune. "Whenever you have a head or neck injury, you want to be [cautious] and have some caution with that. And that’s what that was all about, making sure that he was OK. He was responsive, talking the entire time when I was down there in the huddle with him. He even rolled out with his thumb up. So, that was a good sign to see in that respect."

Grill was the Tigers’ leading scorer heading into this game, averaging 15.5 points while shooting more than 55% from three-point territory.

His stats took a dip, though, after scoring just two points and one steal over seven minutes before missing the remainder of the game.

The Tigers moved to 6-1 on the season, but they are hoping a key member of their starting five will be back on the court soon.

Mizzou’s next game comes on Tuesday against Cal.

