Mike Tyson points out the 'fundamental difference' between him and Jake Paul

The epic battle between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will finally commence later this week in Texas, with the spectacle showcasing seven fights in total at AT&T Stadium.

In the lead up to the fight, Netflix released a documentary as Paul and Tyson prepare for the fight. In one clip, Tyson watched Paul call him out after the YouTuber-turned-boxer defeated Mike Perry in his last bout over the summer.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyson laughed as Paul declared himself the new face of the sport.

"There’s a fundamental difference between me and Jake," Tyson said in the documentary. "He’s a manufactured killer. Television and papers made him a killer. He’s manufactured. I’m a natural-born killer. That’s the difference."

JAKE PAUL-MIKE TYSON BOXING MATCH ODDS: PAUL HEAVIER FAVORITE AHEAD OF FIGHT NIGHT

The highly anticipated fight will occur Friday night. It has been a long time coming, as the bout was initially supposed to commence in July. However, Tyson suffered a medical episode which led to the date being pushed back. In the interim, Paul knocked out Perry in Florida.

Despite the health concerns of a 58-year-old Tyson stepping in between the ropes to face off against a 27-year-old Paul, "Iron Mike" revealed back in July why he wants to do the fight.

"I’m a glory junkie. I love people thinking about me all day," Tyson told Esquire an interview before he suffered a medical emergency on a flight. "I’d rather live a short life of glory than a long life of obscurity. It’s just who I am.

"This is all I started fighting for – to get all this f---ing status," he later continued. "I’m going to be chasing it for the rest of my life. I know that. I’m never going to get what I want, because I’m one of those gluttons for pain. I can never get enough."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Netflix will broadcast the fight. The preliminary card will begin at 5:30 p.m. ET and the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.