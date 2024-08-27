Expand / Collapse search
Tennessee Titans

Mike Stensrud, former Oilers defensive lineman and Iowa State Hall of Famer, dead at 68

Stensrud was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Former NFL player Mike Stensrud, who spent the majority of his 11-year career with the Houston Oilers, died "unexpectedly" last week after suffering a heart attack, according to an online obituary. He was 68. 

News of Stensrud’s passing was confirmed by Iowa State University.

Mike Stensrud sideline

Defensive lineman Mike Stensrud of the Houston Oilers on the sideline during a game at RFK Stadium on Sept. 15, 1985, in Washington, D.C. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

"Former Iowa State All-American Mike Stensrud, one of the greatest defenders in Iowa State football history, and catalyst on a pair of stingy Cyclone defenses who earned bowl bids in 1977 (Peach Bowl) and 1978 (Hall of Fame Bowl), died today," a news release on the school’s website read. 

Stensrud played football at Iowa State alongside his brother, Maynard Stensrud, before he was drafted by the Oilers in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

Mike Stensrud tackles

Mike Stensrud of the Houston Oilers tackles running back Franco Harris of the Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium on Oct. 2, 1983, in Pittsburgh. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

According to an online obituary, Stensrud died "unexpectedly" from a heart attack on Friday at his home in Lake Mills, Iowa. 

The Tennessee Titans also released a statement on Saturday. 

"The Tennessee Titans organization mourns the loss of longtime Oiler, Mike Stensrud," the post on X read. "Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones." 

Mike Stensrud in action

Defensive lineman Mike Stensrud of the Houston Oilers sacks quarterback Ken Anderson of the Bengals during a game at Riverfront Stadium on Sept. 12, 1982, in Cincinnati, Ohio. (George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Stensrud played seven seasons in Houston before playing one-year stints in Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and Washington. He retired after the 1989 season with 29.5 career sacks across 139 NFL games. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.