Mike Stensrud, former Oilers defensive lineman and Iowa State Hall of Famer, dead at 68

Former NFL player Mike Stensrud, who spent the majority of his 11-year career with the Houston Oilers, died "unexpectedly" last week after suffering a heart attack, according to an online obituary. He was 68.

News of Stensrud’s passing was confirmed by Iowa State University.

"Former Iowa State All-American Mike Stensrud, one of the greatest defenders in Iowa State football history, and catalyst on a pair of stingy Cyclone defenses who earned bowl bids in 1977 (Peach Bowl) and 1978 (Hall of Fame Bowl), died today," a news release on the school’s website read.

Stensrud played football at Iowa State alongside his brother, Maynard Stensrud, before he was drafted by the Oilers in the second round of the 1979 NFL Draft. He was inducted into the Iowa State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2000.

According to an online obituary, Stensrud died "unexpectedly" from a heart attack on Friday at his home in Lake Mills, Iowa.

The Tennessee Titans also released a statement on Saturday.

"The Tennessee Titans organization mourns the loss of longtime Oiler, Mike Stensrud," the post on X read. "Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

Stensrud played seven seasons in Houston before playing one-year stints in Minnesota, Tampa Bay, Kansas City and Washington. He retired after the 1989 season with 29.5 career sacks across 139 NFL games.