Michigan running back Donovan Edwards: Sherrone Moore 'rightfully deserved' to replace Jim Harbaugh

This weekend starts a new era in Ann Arbor.

After nine years at the University of Michigan, Jim Harbaugh bolted (pun intended) back to the NFL to be the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh finished his tenure with the Wolverines by winning the national championship this past January, and his squad got behind him following his three-game suspension with a one-word rallying cry: "Bet."

While Harbaugh was suspended for the second time of the 2023 season, offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore took over, and the Wolverines didn't miss a step, winning each game Moore led.

Moore was emotional following Michigan's victory in Penn State (the first without Harbaugh after the three-game ban), and when Harbaugh left, it was a safe assumption that Moore would be the new man in charge.

That assumption was accurate, and Michigan running back Donovan Edwards says Moore is the perfect person for the role.

"I’m grateful he’s our head coach. I think it was a great decision for him to get the job. He rightfully deserved it," Edwards told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "He was a remarkable coach as the tight ends coach, he did a hell of a job as the OC, he just keeps moving up the ranks, and I wouldn’t be surprised one day if he was an NFL coach one day.

"I know he just wants to take his time at Michigan right now. He’s a Michigan man, so hopefully he’s here for the next 20 years."

Edwards says there's "nothing really different" between Harbaugh and Moore, considering they both have the same mission.

"The only difference is personalities, but the mindset is the exact same – it’s all about winning and being a players’ coach and being able to relate to guys," Edwards says. "He really takes what we say into fruition, into consideration. It’s not like he thinks he’s above the law – he cares what we think and what we have going on."

This is Moore's first head-coaching gig – he joined Michigan in 2018.

