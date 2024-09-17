Mets unveil Grimace seat as McDonald's character makes lasting impact on 2024 season

The New York Mets took the infatuation with Grimace a step further on Monday when the organization announced there will be a Citi Field seat dedicated to the McDonald’s character.

Grimace made another appearance at the ballpark on Monday and New York picked up another close victory. Starling Marte delivered the game-winning single to defeat the Washington Nationals, 2-1.

There’s been a lot of winning when Grimace is in the building. New York started on a seven-game winning streak in June after the character threw out the first pitch. The Mets are 53-31 since June 12 and were tied with the Atlanta Braves for the final playoff spot before a win over the Nats.

The Grimace seat will be in the second deck in right field in row 6, seat 12. The seat is available for purchase in the final Mets home games of the regular season.

"It’s been great to see how our fanbase created the Grimace phenomenon following his first pitch in June and in the months since," Brenden Mallette, the Mets’ senior vice president of partnerships, said in a news release.

"As we explored how to further capture the magic of this moment and celebrate our new celebrity fan, installing a commemorative seat ahead of fan appreciation weekend felt like the perfect way to give something back to the fans in a fun and unique way."

Mets executive vice president and chief marketing officer Andy Goldberg wouldn’t go so far as to put the seat in the same echelon of Ted Williams’ seat at Fenway Park, where he hit a 502-foot home run in June 1946. The organization is just having some fun.

"It’s just been a fun year, and at the same time, we’ve been playing great ball. Ever since the end of May, we have been crushing it," he said. "So I think that added to the mystique."

New York is 82-68 this season. They have six home games left, with the final one coming against the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.