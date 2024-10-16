Mets outfielder makes sensational catch in NLCS, narrowly avoiding nasty collision with teammate

The top of the second inning was filled with sloppy defense by the New York Mets, except for Tyrone Taylor.

The center fielder made one of the wildest catches you'll ever see that could have been insanely disastrous.

New York had already allowed a run to cross home thanks to not being able to execute on some weak contact — their first run of the game scored before a ball was even hit into the outfield.

But, Tommy Edman was this close to driving in two runs with a double — however, Taylor saved the day.

Edman drove a ball into the right-center field gap that seemed destined to drop in between Taylor and Starling Marte — the two outfielders also were on a crash course right for one another.

But Taylor, somehow, was able to make the diving catch, quite literally against Marte's leg, and avoid any Mike Cameron-Carlo Beltran situation.

The runner on third scored, resulting in a tough luck sac fly for Edman, and Taylor undoubtedly saved the runner on first from scoring.

Francisco Lindor struck out with the bases loaded to end the Mets' threat in the bottom of the second, leaving it a 2-0 lead for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

