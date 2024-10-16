Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Mets

Mets outfielder makes sensational catch in NLCS, narrowly avoiding nasty collision with teammate

Tyrone Taylor saved a run with the insane sliding grab

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Mets legends compare current team to 1986 World Series winners Video

Mets legends compare current team to 1986 World Series winners

New York Mets greats Darryl Strawberry and Dwight Gooden talk comparisons of current team to 1986 World Series winners.

NEW YORK, NY – The top of the second inning was filled with sloppy defense by the New York Mets, except for Tyrone Taylor.

The center fielder made one of the wildest catches you'll ever see that could have been insanely disastrous.

New York had already allowed a run to cross home thanks to not being able to execute on some weak contact — their first run of the game scored before a ball was even hit into the outfield.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tyrone Taylor diving catch

Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets slides to make a catch while colliding with Starling Marte #6 in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City.  (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

But, Tommy Edman was this close to driving in two runs with a double — however, Taylor saved the day.

Edman drove a ball into the right-center field gap that seemed destined to drop in between Taylor and Starling Marte — the two outfielders also were on a crash course right for one another.

Tyrone Taylor sliding

Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets slides to make a catch while colliding with Starling Marte #6 in the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during Game Three of the National League Championship Series at Citi Field on October 16, 2024 in New York City. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

But Taylor, somehow, was able to make the diving catch, quite literally against Marte's leg, and avoid any Mike Cameron-Carlo Beltran situation.

The runner on third scored, resulting in a tough luck sac fly for Edman, and Taylor undoubtedly saved the runner on first from scoring.

Tyrone Taylor and Marte

Tyrone Taylor #15 of the New York Mets makes a catch for an out in the second inning during Game 3 of the NLCS presented by loanDepot between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 in New York, New York.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Francisco Lindor struck out with the bases loaded to end the Mets' threat in the bottom of the second, leaving it a 2-0 lead for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.