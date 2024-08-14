Mets closer Edwin Díaz fires back at A's reliever who mimicked team's celebration: 'Crossed the line'

New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz is firing back at Oakland Athletics reliever Austin Adams, saying he "crossed the line" for mocking the team’s celebration based around teammate José Iglesias’s hit song, "OMG."

The Mets have been doing the "OMG" celebration since Iglesias’s song released in June — he even performed it at Citi Field with thousands of fans in the stands.

Adams was with the Mets during spring training this year, but the organization eventually traded him to Oakland in a deal for cash. New York had previously designated him for assignment on Feb. 6, which took him off the 40-man roster as the team clearly didn’t think he’d be making it to the big leagues with them this season.

He returned to face the Mets on Tuesday night, and Adams was able to escape a jam in the Athletics’ 9-4 win on the road after striking out Francisco Alvarez.

As Alvarez waved at Adams’ breaking pitch, the right-hander mimicked the "OMG" celebration before screaming some expletives into the air. The SNY broadcast caught the moment as Adams walked off the mound.

After seeing what Adams did, Diaz told the New York Post how he felt.

"He crossed a line because that’s something we do when we hit a homer or something," Diaz said. "He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple of days."

Adams, though he was clearly trolling the Mets at the moment, said after the game that he hopes no one took offense to what he did.

"Honestly, I looked up and was so surprised I got out of it," Adams told The Post of the jam with runners on first and second with no outs he left unscathed. "I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ And then it dawned on me, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’ So then I did [the celebration]. I mean, that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. So hopefully no one is offended. Just having fun.

"I pitch on emotion. I maybe need to do a better job of not doing that. But at the end of the day, big-time situation in a game. Got some big outs, got the team a win. You know, when you get DFAed, you’re told you’re not good enough to play for a team anymore. You know it sucks, so yeah, had a little extra juice today."

The Mets and A’s still have two games remaining in their series in Queens, and per Diaz’s reaction, his teammates are looking to get some big hits off Adams if he comes in for relief again.

