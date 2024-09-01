Members of Abilene Christian football team involved in bus crash that left several injured

A bus carrying members of the Abilene Christian football team was hit by an intoxicated driver on Saturday night, which left four on the bus injured.

Two coaches, a player and the driver of the bus were all transported to a hospital with minor injuries in Lubbock, Texas, after their game against Texas Tech.

The team was returning home to Abilene after a close game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Jones AT&T Stadium when the collision occurred.

Video posted to social media showed a white truck with extensive front-end damage at the scene.

A 19-year-old driver collided with the bus and was charged with driving while intoxicated, Lubbock police said, via ESPN.

"We are grateful to Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt, their team physician, Dr. Michael Phy, and all of the first responders for their assistance and care," the ACU statement said. The school did not provide any additional updates.

The Red Raiders were 31.5-point favorites. However, the game went into overtime where Texas Tech squeaked out a 52-51 victory.

Texas Tech led by 18 at one point, and even by 11 at the beginning of the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats scored a touchdown with 4:55 to go to tie it at 42. After the Red Raiders kicked a field goal, Abilene Christian matched it as time expired in regulation.

The Red Raiders got the ball first in overtime, scoring a touchdown and knocking down the extra point. Abilene Christian returned with a touchdown of their own, but their two-point conversion for the win was unsuccessful.

Texas Tech squandered a 17-0 lead last year in their season opener before losing in double overtime.

