'Mad Dog' Russo unleashes epic Jets tirade following Week 1 loss to 49ers: 'You lay an egg like that?'

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was champing at the bit to hurl his New York Jets take on Wednesday morning after the team’s Monday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets did not play well.

Aaron Rodgers looked like a quarterback who had been on the mend for a year, as the 49ers looked like a team that was poised to be Super Bowl contenders again. The collision course resulted in a 32-19 win for San Francisco in front of their home crowd.

Russo appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" and seemingly had something for everyone involved with the game plan.

"I mean, this is ridiculous. That performance by the defense especially. I’m not gonna even kill Rodgers. Now, he can’t move. He can’t move. He’s very nervous about this Achilles. He’s gonna be a sitting duck back there all year long. He can’t move. He’s nervous about these Achilles. He can’t do anything. (Nathaniel) Hackett isn’t freaking Bill Walsh. And (Robert) Saleh, one thing about Saleh, OK?

"Let me get this straight. Saleh, who has done nothing for three years, who’s supposedly this defensive guru, he’s got three months to figure out something against (Kyle) Shanahan, and (Brock) Purdy had all day. They ran for 147 yards, and they had three guys out for crying out loud. I mean, the Jets defense, can you try? Where is the sense of urgency? This is the Niners on Monday night, ABC, the first game of the year; you’ve done nothing in a season, and all of a sudden, you lay an egg like that?

"I understand it was the first game, but that was an awful, awful, awful performance. And then I’m going to listen to Rodgers tell me, ‘Well if you jump off the bandwagon, you’re not coming back on.’ Aaron, Aaron, Aaron, you’ve played one game. Go back to Green Bay.

Awful Announcing noted that Russo also has a hefty bet on the Jets this season.

New York will look to get into the win column in Week 2. The Jets take on the Tennessee Titans on the road.