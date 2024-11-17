LSU's Brian Kelly gets into screaming matches with players during brutal loss to Florida

To call LSU’s 27-16 loss to Florida on Saturday frustrating would be the understatement of the year as it clearly showed on the field and on the Tigers’ sideline.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was seen in shouting matches with at least two of his players during the game. He was seen screaming at wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. in the first half, appearing to call him "uncoachable." Wide receiver Kyren Lacy was also spotted on the broadcast screaming at Kelly as he came off of the field.

"This is a simple exercise of do you want to fight or not?" Kelly said as the Tigers dropped to 6-4 on the season and watched their slight College Football Playoff hopes completely drift away. "Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we’re not playing well and we’re struggling right now? …

"There’s a rough spot here that we have to fight through, and we have to do it together."

It’s the first time LSU has lost to Florida since 2018. And it came as the Gators have had to recalibrate through injuries and insist Billy Napier would return in 2025.

"We’re going to put guys on the field that are going to fight and do everything they can do to correct where we are right now and that is struggling with consistent execution," Kelly said. "I think we’ve seen it enough to know we have to be better as coaches and players."

Kelly’s streak of 10-win seasons will end at seven seasons. He hadn’t had fewer than that since 2016 when he was at Notre Dame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.