The LSU Tigers got into the win column on Saturday with a victory over Nicholls State, 44-21.

Tigers head coach Brian Kelly wasn’t exactly the happiest of campers during the win. LSU kicker Damian Ramos’ 39-yard field goal attempt was blocked, but it nearly sailed through the uprights.

The ESPN broadcast caught Kelly yelling at Ramos and even at one point grabbed hold of his jersey. LSU led the game 23-14 at the half.

It was the only field-goal attempt for Ramos the entire game. The junior is 2-of-3 through two games.

QUINN EWERS PUTS ON STELLAR DISPLAY, THROWS 3 TOUCHDOWN PASSES AS TEXAS ROUTS MICHIGAN

On the offensive side of the ball, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw six touchdown passes as he looked to get back in the zone following last week’s loss against USC. He orchestrated an 11-play, 72-yard drive to extend the lead to 30-21.

Nussmeier added 302 passing yards. His six touchdown passes tied with Jayden Daniels and Joe Burrow for the most in LSU history.

"I’m happy we won the football game, but certainly there are a lot of things that I’m looking at, the things we have to do better," Kelly said afterward.

"(We) were a team that was tired and didn’t play at its very best. It was a short week for us, and it showed. (We) just didn’t have the same energy, the same snap, the same kind of physicality that we had against USC."