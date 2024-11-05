Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Longtime NFL coach Norv Turner to serve in advisory role in second stint with Raiders

Norv Turner was the Raiders head coach from 2004-05

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The NFL has been a key part of Norv Turner's life for decades. During his coaching journey, Turner spent the 2004 and 2005 seasons as the head coach of the Raiders franchise.

On Tuesday, the team announced that Turner is set to make his return to the organization. He will work in a senior advisor capacity during his second stint. The announcement of Turner's return comes amid a five-game losing streak, which has contributed to sweeping changes to the Raiders coaching staff.

Turner's son, Scott, has also been named the Raiders offensive coordinator. Scott previously served as the team's pass game coordinator. Meanwhile, Joe Philbin will become the interim offensive line coach. The team recently parted ways with offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach James Cregg.

Turner is expected to work with Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce, the former linebacker who is in his first full season as an NFL head coach.

Tom Coughlin, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants during his head coaching tenure, will also continue in his role as a consultant to Pierce.

Turner won two Super Bowls when he was the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator in the early 1990s. He ended his two-year run as the Raiders head coach with a 9-23 record. He spent a total of 15 seasons as an NFL head coach and compiled a 114-122-1 record.

Raiders defensive back Nate Hobbs responded to a question about what he believed the coaching changes could have on the team.

"If you're not producing and doing what you were brought here to do... and what was envisioned before the season started, then you can be replaced," Hobbs said. "It's the NFL, they say, 'Not For Long.'

"So, never get complacent."

The Raiders will be on a bye for Week 9, before returning to action on Nov. 17 for a matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.