Lions safety Brian Branch regrets flipping middle fingers to Packers fan after ejection

Detroit Lions safety Brian Branch was ejected from Sunday’s rivalry matchup against the Green Bay Packers, and he decided to flip the double-bird to the Lambeau Field crowd on his way out.

Having time to reflect on the situation, Branch regrets doing so.

"That’s not something I want to show or want people to notice me as that," Branch told reporters, via ESPN. "That was just the heat of the moment for me, and I apologize to everyone who seen that and that won’t happen again."’

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Branch was ejected due to a hit to the helmet of Packers receiver Bo Melton on an incomplete pass from quarterback Jordan Love.

After the league reviewed the hit in its video replay headquarters, they alerted officials in Lambeau that Branch’s hit was deemed severe enough for immediate ejection.

2024 NFL COACH OF THE YEAR ODDS: DAN QUINN REMAINS FAVORITE; REID MOVES UP

Branch argued with officials after the ejection, and he added an extra 15 yards for another unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for flipping the bird to fans.

"I most definitely agree with the call. My target was obviously high, but that was never my intentions to aim for the head," Branch said. "Moving forward I do have to move my target down."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell believed Branch’s punishment was due to the game being nationally televised as "America’s Game of the Week."

"He’s got to get used to that," Campbell said. "When you play in primetime games, New York’s gonna look at all these. They don’t care about the 1 o’clock games. They do those primetime games. So understand the situation."

Perry Fewell, the NFL senior vice president of officiating, told a pool reporter that multiple angles of the hit were reviewed and there was the belief Branch could’ve taken an alternate route to hit Melton.

"He clearly had the opportunity to avoid the head and neck area," Fewell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lions were still able to beat the Packers, 24-14, to move to 7-1 and remain atop the NFC North standings. If Green Bay beat Detroit at home, they would’ve assumed the top spot in the division.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.