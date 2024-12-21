Lions lineman backs Dan Campbell's aggressive coaching style: 'We all love it'

You may not like Dan Campbell's coaching style, but he has his Detroit Lions completely bought in.

Campbell is certainly a risk-taker, which bit him in last year's NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions went for it on a couple of late fourth downs, but did not convert. San Fran took full advantage to head back to the Super Bowl.

Even this year, Campbell is doing the same old. It's seldom talked about when it works, but when it doesn't, it's a never-ending conversation.

But despite what you might think about Campbell's coaching, Lions lineman Josh Paschal says the team has zero issue with it.

"Honestly, we all love it. We love playing for him. When people think that somebody's not doing something great, I just feel like if you change it up, then you’re going out of your identity," Paschal said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "What I love about him so much is he sticks to his identity, he knows who he is as a coach, as a man, and it’s not gonna change."

One thing that's for certain about Campbell, though, is he is a leader, and the Lions would run through a wall for him.

"I promise you, it would be a Monday at 8 a.m. hearing a speech, and you are ready to rumble right there," Paschal joked. "If anybody needs to get motivated, just a regular 9-5 type of person and get motivated for a workout, wake up in the morning and watch one of his speeches."

The Lions sit at 12-2 atop the NFC North, so it's hard to do much complaining about Campbell, who has turned the organization around completely.

This may just be the best Lions team of all time, as their offense is one of the best in the league. But they do face a challenge with their second outdoor game of the season in a frigid Chicago on Sunday.

