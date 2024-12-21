Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Detroit Lions

Lions lineman backs Dan Campbell's aggressive coaching style: 'We all love it'

Campbell's Lions are 12-2 after an NFC title game appearance last season

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 21 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

You may not like Dan Campbell's coaching style, but he has his Detroit Lions completely bought in.

Campbell is certainly a risk-taker, which bit him in last year's NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Lions went for it on a couple of late fourth downs, but did not convert. San Fran took full advantage to head back to the Super Bowl.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dan Campbell in preseason vs Colts

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline against the Colts in Indianapolis, Aug. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Even this year, Campbell is doing the same old. It's seldom talked about when it works, but when it doesn't, it's a never-ending conversation.

But despite what you might think about Campbell's coaching, Lions lineman Josh Paschal says the team has zero issue with it.

"Honestly, we all love it. We love playing for him. When people think that somebody's not doing something great, I just feel like if you change it up, then you’re going out of your identity," Paschal said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "What I love about him so much is he sticks to his identity, he knows who he is as a coach, as a man, and it’s not gonna change."

Paschal running onto field

Lions defensive end Josh Paschal runs onto the field during player introductions before the Minnesota Vikings game on Jan. 7, 2024, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

DEION SANDERS SAYS HE'LL 'MAKE SURE' TRAVIS HUNTER PLAYS OFFENSE AND DEFENSE IN NFL

One thing that's for certain about Campbell, though, is he is a leader, and the Lions would run through a wall for him.

"I promise you, it would be a Monday at 8 a.m. hearing a speech, and you are ready to rumble right there," Paschal joked. "If anybody needs to get motivated, just a regular 9-5 type of person and get motivated for a workout, wake up in the morning and watch one of his speeches."

The Lions sit at 12-2 atop the NFC North, so it's hard to do much complaining about Campbell, who has turned the organization around completely. 

Dan Campbell at training camp

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media before drills at the Lions camp practice, July 28, 2021, in Allen Park, Michigan. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This may just be the best Lions team of all time, as their offense is one of the best in the league. But they do face a challenge with their second outdoor game of the season in a frigid Chicago on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.