Lexi Thompson reflects on 'emotional week' playing for USA for likely last time at Solheim Cup

The 2024 LPGA Tour season is drawing closer to an end with each month and each tournament gone by, and that means women's golf legend Lexi Thompson's full-time stay on tour is also coming to an end.

Thompson announced at the U.S. Women's Open that she would be stepping back from full-time play on the LPGA Tour, and though she didn't use the word retirement, she definitely won't be on the circuit like she has since she turned professional in 2010 at the age of 15.

Since then, golf fans have shown their love and respect to Thompson, especially this month when she was representing the United States for likely the final time of her career at the Solheim Cup.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As someone who has had the honor of wearing the Stars and Stripes since 2008 as a Junior Ryder Cup member, with two Olympic Games in 2016 and 2020 along the way as well, Thompson discussed the "emotional week" in Gainesville, Virginia.

"That week in general is my favorite tournament out of my whole career," Thompson told Fox News Digital while also discussing her partnership with Maxfli heading into this 2024 season. "I always say, any time I can represent my country, I want to be on that team.

"The Solheim Cup has made so many memories that I've cherished along my career and so many friendships that I'm so grateful for. There's just nothing like it, being able to be a part of a team representing your country."

LPGA GOLFER LEXI THOMPSON, 29, ABRUPTLY ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT, CITING MENTAL HEALTH

Thompson received a raucous ovation when she was introduced on the first tee of her first match, and after solid play by Team USA, they came away with the 15.5-12.5 victory to win the Cup for the first time since 2017.

"To get the win on U.S. soil, no words can describe that feeling," Thompson said. "And to be alongside my teammates and play under Stacy Lewis, the assistant captains, they're all women I've looked up to. It's such a huge honor and the fans were just incredible. There's nothing like the fans there."

Thompson further explained her love for representing the United States throughout her career.

"It's meant everything to me," she said. "Week in and week out, I always feel like I'm representing my country just being an American. But it's just different when you step foot out there, wake up, put your country colors on, step on that first tee and hear, ‘Representing the USA’ and then your name.

"Hearing the cheers and chants – as an athlete you always dream of those moments and how all your hard work puts you into that moment. All the pressure and all those expectations, that's what you live for. To pull off all those shots under that kind of pressure, there's nothing like it. Those moments are what I've lived for."

Again, Thompson did not use the word retirement, so the 29-year-old still has the possibility to represent her country down the road if the opportunity arises.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But if the Solheim Cup was the final one, she went out with fans screaming her name and wearing an American flag on her shoulders while holding up the trophy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.