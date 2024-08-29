Expand / Collapse search
Chicago White Sox

Lenyn Sosa gets hit in the face with baseball as White Sox near franchise record for most losses

The White Sox have lost 103 games this season

Paulina Dedaj
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 29

A rough moment for Chicago White Sox shortstop Lenyn Sosa on Wednesday night gave an accurate depiction of how things are going for the team this season.

The White Sox picked up their 103rd loss of the season with a 4-3 loss to the Texas Rangers in a doubleheader that saw Chicago lose their first game 3-1. It marked their sixth straight loss and their 10th in just 11 games.

Lenyn Sosa at bat

Lenyn Sosa of the White Sox hits an RBI single against the Texas Rangers during game two of a doubleheader at Guaranteed Rate Field on Aug. 28, 2024, in Chicago. (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

But two defining moments in Wednesday night’s game left White Sox fans staying far away from social media. 

Just before the start of the eighth inning, Sosa was hit in the head with a baseball after being caught off guard by a throw to second from catcher Chuckie Robinson. He appeared to get hit in the nose and was checked out by the staff, but stayed in the game. 

WHITE SOX LOSE 100TH GAME OF 2024 AS DISMAL SEASON WEARS ON

Lenyn Sosa in action

Lenyn Sosa of the Chicago White Sox during the Giants game at Oracle Park on Aug. 19, 2024, in San Francisco. (Eakin Howard/Getty Images)

Then later in the ninth, Andrew Vaughn was robbed of a game-winning homer by a leaping catch from Travis Jankowski. 

"It’s probably one of the best catches you’ll see in a long time," Vaughn said. "Got to hand it to him."

Rangers outfielders celebrate

Texas Rangers, from left, Adolis García, Travis Jankowski and Leody Taveras celebrate their 4-3 win over the White Sox, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago is 4-32 after the All-Star break and are just three losses away from breaking the franchise record for the most losses in a single season, which was previously set in 1970 with 106 losses. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.