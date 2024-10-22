Legendary Yankees manager Joe Torre gives advice to Aaron Boone ahead of World Series

Joe Torre may have managed both the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, but it is clear where his rooting interest lies.

The 84-year-old won four World Series championships with the Yankees during their dynasty - after not returning to the Yanks following the 2007 season - his seventh straight without a title - he headed to Chavez Ravine.

However, he is only giving advice to one manager: Bronx Bombers skipper Aaron Boone.

Torre, of course, managed Boone when the current Yankees manager hit the walk-off home run to send the Yanks to the 2003 World Series, so why would he give advice to L.A. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, whose stolen base in Game 4 the year after kickstarted the Boston Red Sox's 3-0 comeback?

All kidding aside, Torre's resume speaks for itself, and he is giving Boone some tips ahead of his first World Series as a manager.

"I remind managers who they are and how to use their experience in the game," Torre said to the New York Post. "I know we get into all the analytics and information — especially this time of year — but I tell them not to give up on their instincts. That’s what got them here. You never want to not use that."

Yankee fans blindly criticize Boone any chance they get, but Torre says the criticism is not exactly warranted.

"He’s third-generation in the majors, with his father [Bob] and grandfather [Ray]. "There’s nothing Aaron hasn’t seen. But there is a difference in the World Series and the playoffs: You go from a marathon to a sprint.

"He knows how to do that."

Another piece of advice: Don't let the moment get to you.

"You have to manage the game and not be overwhelmed by everything that’s going on," Torre said. "If you let that happen, it becomes stressful."

The World Series kicks off Friday night at 8:08 p.m. on FOX.

