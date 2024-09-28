LeBron James likens start of NBA career to Caitlin Clark amid scrutiny: ‘In support of her since day one’

NBA great LeBron James recently opened up about his "respect" for Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, adding that he can relate to the pressure the young WNBA star has faced in her first year in the pros.

James has previously voiced his support for the former Iowa star during her rookie campaign, but in an interview with "Esquire" this week, the four-time NBA champion offered his perspective on the "scrutiny" she’s faced this season.

"I have a great deal of respect for Caitlin Clark, because I know exactly what it means to be drafted, be the face of a franchise, and also get the scrutiny from a lot of people that don’t believe you’re ready for the next jump, don’t believe you’re ready for the big leagues, and just don’t think that you belong."

James went on to say he’s supported Clark "since day one," adding that he remembers being in her shoes.

"I remember that when I came into the league at eighteen years old how many people doubted me and hoped and prayed that I’d fail. And so, me watching Caitlin and seeing what she’s doing, I’ve been in support of her since day one, because I remember myself going through that, and she has my support 100 percent. She’s a transcendent player. And obviously, we all saw that at Iowa, and I knew that it would translate to the big leagues. And she’s an unbelievable talent. It’s great to watch."

Clark’s first season in the WNBA catapulted her into stardom. Record performances in front of sold out crowds have seen unparalleled growth for the league. The Fever also turned their season around after the All Star break, securing the team’s first playoff appearance since 2016.

"Yeah, listen, she has the vision, she has the spirit, she’s infectious, people want to play with her," James continued. "They’re going to be a really good team, and not too long from now."

James has not shied away from his support of Clark.

After Clark scored a career-high 31 points and 12 assists in Indiana’s final regular-season matchup against the Chicago Sky last month, he posted a message on social media addressing the "haters."

At the start of the season, he also credited the league’s surge in popularity to Clark.

"The one thing that I love that she’s bringing to her sport: more people want to watch. More people want to tune in. I saw, for the first time, they had a chartered plane. For the first time in their league history, they flew private. That should be celebrated in its own right," he said on his podcast "Mind the Game" back in May.

"That should be celebrated, and it's because of Caitlin Clark. Don’t get it twisted. Don’t get it f---ed up. Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are going to happen for the WNBA."

The Fever’s playoff run came to an early end after losing the first round in two games to the Connecticut Sun.

