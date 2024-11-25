Lamar Jackson throws for 2 touchdowns, rushes for 1 as Ravens take down Chargers

The "Harbaugh Bowl" at SoFi Stadium went to John, as he beat his brother Jim's Los Angeles Chargers, 30-23, on "Monday Night Football" to get his Baltimore Ravens back in the win column.

The Ravens moved to 8-4 on the season, while the Chargers dropped to 7-4.

It may have been the first game he didn’t score this season, but the Ravens’ offense was once again led by the strong rushing attack of Derrick Henry.

Henry tallied 140 rushing yards on 24 carries (5.8 per attempt), as Baltimore’s run game continues to beat up on NFL defenses this season.

It was nothing flashy for Henry, but one of the best defenses in the league couldn’t figure out how get the big stop when he had the ball in his hands.

Meanwhile, two other rushers were able to find the end zone, with Lamar Jackson getting in for the Ravens’ first score of the game and Justice Hill putting the dagger in the victory with a 51-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Things went so well for Los Angeles to start this game off, as Justin Herbert was methodical as he charged downfield and ultimately rushed it in for an opening-drive touchdown. But it was the only one of two touchdowns the team would score all game, as Cameron Dicker was active kicking field goals.

Jackson, on the other hand, was able to get two of his passes into the end zone with Mark Andrews leaping to haul one in during the fourth quarter, while Rashod Bateman fought through a defensive pass interference call at the end of the first half to snag a 40-yard bomb from Jackson to take a 17-13 lead at the time.

Gus Edwards was able to score from one yard out with less than a minute to play in the fourth quarter, giving Dicker a chance to have an onside kick with a one-score game.

But Isaiah Likely secured the attempt to seal the Ravens’ victory, a much-needed win for Baltimore after faltering in Pittsburgh last week.

Jackson finished the game with 177 passing yards on 16-of-22 through the air with his two touchdowns and one rushing score. Zay Flowers was his top receiver with 62 yards on five receptions, while Andrews had 44 yards on five catches as well.

For Herbert, he went 21-of-36 for 218 yards, where drops were an issue for his receivers on the night. Quentin Johnston was the main culprit of that as he couldn’t haul in any of his five targets.

Ladd McConkey, who has been a standout rookie for Los Angeles, had 83 yards on six catches.

Also worth nothing for the Chargers: J.K. Dobbins, the ex-Ravens who has shined for the Chargers this season, left the game with a knee injury. Dobbins has a history of torn ligaments in his knee, so Chargers fans are waiting with bated breath to see what happens with their star running back.

