Kelly Stafford shocked over devastation of California wildfires: ‘It doesn’t feel real’

The NFL has a contingency plan in place for Monday night's Rams game

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, is praying weather conditions calm down as the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles continue to rip through Southern California. 

Kelly shared an aerial view of the devastating wildfires that burned through the coastal neighborhood of Pacific Palisades to her Instagram story Thursday. 

Kelly and Matthew Stafford at a NASCAR race

Super Bowl champion quarterback Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams and wife Kelly pose on the red carpet before the start of the NASCAR Cup Series Wise Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway Feb. 27, 2022, in Fontana, Calif. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

In a follow-up post, Kelly shared her shock at the aftermath of the once-picturesque neighborhood devastated by wildfires. 

"Watching this over and over because it doesn't seem real," she wrote in the post. "These fires still rage with firefighters working around the clock. praying for slower winds and safety." 

Thousands of California residents have been displaced after being evacuated as fierce wildfires fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds tore through Southern California beginning Tuesday. At least five people are dead as the fires continued to burn more than 27,000 acres Thursday. 

The NFL logo

The NFL shield logo on the field at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Nov 25, 2024. (Kirby Lee/Imagn Images)

wildfire

Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Eaton Fire has grown to over 10,000 acres and destroyed many homes and businesses. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

NFL ANNOUNCES CONTINGENCY PLAN IF SOFI STADIUM CAN'T BE USED FOR RAMS-VIKINGS PLAYOFF GAME DUE TO WILDFIRES

The NFL is monitoring the situation with the Rams scheduled to host the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round Monday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. If the stadium can’t be used, the game will be moved to a different venue. 

"The NFL’s priority is the safety of the Los Angeles community," the league’s statement said. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of the first responders. Our hearts are with Los Angeles and everyone affected by the fires."

A look at the lake outside SoFi Stadium

The lake at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022.  (Getty Images)

State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, will be the backup location for the wild-card game. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

