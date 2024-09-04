Expand / Collapse search
Josie Canseco supports her dad after Antonio Brown's 'geezer' insult

Jose Canseco is set to take part in a home run derby challenge next month

Ryan Gaydos
Josie Canseco has her dad’s back.

Jose Canseco is set to compete in a home run derby challenge for Going Yard Baseball. He will be one of six competitors taking part in the event on Oct. 5 in Sugar Land, Texas.

"Outside of the MLB nobody on this planet can hit a baseball like me," he wrote on X. "Who's going to step up?"

Jose Canseco throws the first pitch

Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco prepares to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

So far, Eric Sim – known as King of JUCO on social media – has been named as the second competitor for the event. Canseco is 60 years old and last played in Major League Baseball in 2001 for the Chicago White Sox.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to throw his hat into the home run derby ring as well. He called Canseco a "geezer" and Sim an "iPad kid."

However, Josie Canseco was there to back her father.

"Kick his a-- pops," she wrote on X with a screenshot of Brown entering her direct messages on Instagram.

Jose Canseco in the A's school

Oakland Athletics former outfielder Jose Canseco sits in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports)

Jose Canseco was one half of the Bash Bros. at the height of his career with Mark McGwire while the two were hitting dingers with the Oakland Athletics.

He played for the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and New York Yankees. He finished his career with 462 home runs with 1,407 RBI.

He continued to hit homers as a part of a handful of independent leagues, including the Newark Bears in 2001, the Laredo Broncos in 2010, the Pittsburg Diamonds from 2015-2017 and the Normal CornBelters in 2018, to name a few.

Josie Canseco at an Armani show

Josie Canseco at the Giorgio Armani Prisma Glass Launch Party on March 22, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

Fans will get to see if he still has the power at the event next month.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.