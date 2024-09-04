Josie Canseco supports her dad after Antonio Brown's 'geezer' insult

Josie Canseco has her dad’s back.

Jose Canseco is set to compete in a home run derby challenge for Going Yard Baseball. He will be one of six competitors taking part in the event on Oct. 5 in Sugar Land, Texas.

"Outside of the MLB nobody on this planet can hit a baseball like me," he wrote on X. "Who's going to step up?"

So far, Eric Sim – known as King of JUCO on social media – has been named as the second competitor for the event. Canseco is 60 years old and last played in Major League Baseball in 2001 for the Chicago White Sox.

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown appeared to throw his hat into the home run derby ring as well. He called Canseco a "geezer" and Sim an "iPad kid."

However, Josie Canseco was there to back her father.

"Kick his a-- pops," she wrote on X with a screenshot of Brown entering her direct messages on Instagram.

Jose Canseco was one half of the Bash Bros. at the height of his career with Mark McGwire while the two were hitting dingers with the Oakland Athletics.

He played for the Texas Rangers, Toronto Blue Jays, Tampa Bay Devil Rays and New York Yankees. He finished his career with 462 home runs with 1,407 RBI.

He continued to hit homers as a part of a handful of independent leagues, including the Newark Bears in 2001, the Laredo Broncos in 2010, the Pittsburg Diamonds from 2015-2017 and the Normal CornBelters in 2018, to name a few.

Fans will get to see if he still has the power at the event next month.