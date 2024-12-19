Jets star Garrett Wilson noncommittal on staying with Jets long term: 'I don't know'

Garrett Wilson is clearly tired of losing.

The New York Jets star receiver is having the best season of his young career from a statistical standpoint, but, from a team perspective, this year is without a doubt the biggest disappointment he's been a part of.

Wilson is eligible for a contract extension after the season, but Wilson said he's unsure if he wants to stay with the Jets long term.

"I don't know, man. I just do whatever, go about my day however, be where my feet at," Wilson told reporters Thursday. "If they do [offer an extension] … that'd be awesome.

Wilson added that he "love[s] the Jets … but I can't be worrying about all that. Just going to finish these three games. I can't be looking at all that right now."

Wilson spoke to reporters just hours after a report that owner Woody Johnson nixed a trade for Jerry Jeudy because of Jeudy's rating in the Madden video game. It's previously been reported Johnson also wanted Aaron Rodgers benched after the team fell to 2-2, and former general Joe Douglas reportedly said his boss was acting like a "teenager."

Wilson is on pace to set career highs across the board. He's had over 1,000 yards each of his first two seasons, a number he likely will surpass this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Jets are 4-10, but things have gone from bad to worse since they fired Robert Saleh. The Jets were 2-3 when Johnson axed the head coach, and they are 2-7 since.

On the bright side, Aaron Rodgers has turned back the clock recently. He's thrown 13 touchdowns and just one interception in his last seven games. Maybe Rodgers and Wilson can build off that in 2025 — if Rodgers stays.

