Jets owner Woody Johnson axed trade for star wide receiver because of video game rating: report

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is back in the spotlight this week after a bombshell report accused the former ambassador of passing on a trade for Cleveland Browns star receiver Jerry Juedy because of his Madden NFL rating.

A report from The Athletic published Thursday morning painted a picture of dysfunction for the organization, which missed out on the playoffs for the 14th straight year, the longest active streak in the NFL.

At the heart of that dysfunction, according to the report, is Johnson.

An example detailed in the report was the Jets’ decision to kill a trade with the Denver Broncos involving former first round pick Jerry Jeudy. Sources told The Athletic that despite the negotiations of former general manager Joe Douglas and the interest of his counterpart, George Paton, the deal was called off because Johnson was influenced by the player’s rating in Madden NFL.

"Douglas told the Broncos that Johnson didn’t want to make the trade because the owner felt Jeudy’s player rating in ‘Madden NFL,’ the popular video game, wasn’t high enough, according to multiple league sources," the report read. Jeudy was instead traded to the Cleveland Browns.

The video game’s rating also influenced other football decisions, per the report, including Johnson pushing back on signing guard John Simpson.

Perhaps more concerning, however, was sources' claims that Johnson’s two teenage sons had an influence in the decision-making.

"When we’re discussing things, you’ll hear Woody cite something that Brick or Jack read online that’s being weighed equally against whatever opinion someone else in the department has," a current team executive told the outlet.

A spokesperson dismissed this claim in a statement to The Athletic.

"It is used as a reference point; it is not determinative," they said of the opinion of Johnson’s children. "It’s really sad that an adult would use a misleading anecdote about teenagers to make their father look bad. It’s ridiculous, quite honestly, the idea that this was used to influence the opinion of experienced executives."

The spokesperson added that they have "no role" in the organization, calling it "completely ridiculous" to imply otherwise.

After firing both head coach and general manager and demoting their offensive coordinator, the Jets’ offseason will again feature more turnover and, hopefully, fewer leaks.