Jets firing Robert Saleh could be 'way to shift blame' from Aaron Rodgers, Michele Tafoya says

After just five games into the NFL season, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday.

The Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17, in London on Sunday, dropping them to 2-3 and prompting the head coaching change. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been promoted to interim head coach.

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya gave her instant reaction after the news broke while she was appearing on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Five games into the season, that’s a surprising one. Look, wow, that makes you wonder what kinds of conversations were going on, doesn’t it? Wow, I don’t know what to say about that. Yeah, they are definitely underperforming, but so is Aaron Rodgers," Tafoya said.

Rodgers threw three interceptions in the Jets' loss on Sunday. For the season, Rodgers has completed 61% of his passes, averaged 218.6 yards per game with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in the first five games.

"See, it’s always the coach that goes first because you can’t fire an entire roster, so you go after the head coach. Maybe you go after a coordinator, but I am surprised by this. That’s very early in the season to make that decision," Tafoya continued.

JETS FIRE ROBERT SALEH IN SHOCKING MOVE

Dakich asked Tafoya if she thought Rodgers had any input on the decision to fire Saleh.

"I know there are a number of quarterbacks who are very influential in what goes on in the front office. I would say maybe Aaron might be one of those guys. But I was under the impression that they got along, that Aaron is very close to the offensive coordinator in New York and I – this is a strange one to me," Tafoya said.

"But the Jets are looking to shake things up. Obviously, this has been an incredibly disappointing start for the entire team. A lot of people want to point the finger at Aaron, maybe this is a way to shift blame. I don’t know, this is fascinating to me," Tafoya added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Jets have lost their last two games, scoring a combined 26 points in two games. The Jets' offense has scored as many points through five games this season with Rodgers as they did with Zach Wilson through their first five games last season with 93 points.

New York's defense this season is second in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. The Jets managed to win seven games last season because of their elite defense carrying a bad offense led by Wilson.

The Jets' next game is against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football," and with a win, they would take over first place in the AFC East despite their tough start to the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.