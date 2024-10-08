Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Jets firing Robert Saleh could be 'way to shift blame' from Aaron Rodgers, Michele Tafoya says

Jets are 2-3 this season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Michele Tafoya reacts to Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh Video

Michele Tafoya reacts to Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh

Sportscaster Michele Tafoya reacts to the New York Jets' decision to fire Robert Saleh on OutKick's "Don't @ Me with Dan Dakich."

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

After just five games into the NFL season, the New York Jets fired head coach Robert Saleh on Tuesday.

The Jets lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 23-17, in London on Sunday, dropping them to 2-3 and prompting the head coaching change. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich has been promoted to interim head coach. 

Former NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya gave her instant reaction after the news broke while she was appearing on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me With Dan Dakich."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers

Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers walk off the field in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets, 10-9, at MetLife Stadium. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Five games into the season, that’s a surprising one. Look, wow, that makes you wonder what kinds of conversations were going on, doesn’t it? Wow, I don’t know what to say about that. Yeah, they are definitely underperforming, but so is Aaron Rodgers," Tafoya said. 

Rodgers threw three interceptions in the Jets' loss on Sunday. For the season, Rodgers has completed 61% of his passes, averaged 218.6 yards per game with seven touchdown passes and four interceptions in the first five games. 

"See, it’s always the coach that goes first because you can’t fire an entire roster, so you go after the head coach. Maybe you go after a coordinator, but I am surprised by this. That’s very early in the season to make that decision," Tafoya continued.

JETS FIRE ROBERT SALEH IN SHOCKING MOVE

Michele Tafoya talks

Michele Tafoya (Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

Dakich asked Tafoya if she thought Rodgers had any input on the decision to fire Saleh. 

"I know there are a number of quarterbacks who are very influential in what goes on in the front office. I would say maybe Aaron might be one of those guys. But I was under the impression that they got along, that Aaron is very close to the offensive coordinator in New York and I – this is a strange one to me," Tafoya said. 

"But the Jets are looking to shake things up. Obviously, this has been an incredibly disappointing start for the entire team. A lot of people want to point the finger at Aaron, maybe this is a way to shift blame. I don’t know, this is fascinating to me," Tafoya added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Robert Saleh looks on

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh is shown during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the first half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The Jets have lost their last two games, scoring a combined 26 points in two games. The Jets' offense has scored as many points through five games this season with Rodgers as they did with Zach Wilson through their first five games last season with 93 points. 

New York's defense this season is second in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. The Jets managed to win seven games last season because of their elite defense carrying a bad offense led by Wilson. 

The Jets' next game is against the Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football," and with a win, they would take over first place in the AFC East despite their tough start to the season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.