Jets fans burn Patriots jersey in parking lot at first home tailgate of 2024 season

There’s nothing quite like a division rivalry game for a home opener, but New York Jets fans took "fired up" to a whole new level in the parking lot of MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

East Rutherford, New Jersey was the site for "Thursday Night Football" this week between the Jets and New England Patriots, the team’s AFC East foe they haven’t beaten at home since 2015.

In Section L5 of the parking lot, some Jets fans were seen lighting a No. 10 Patriots jersey on fire, which was posted to social media.

Coordinating the lighting was a Jets fan appearing to wear a green chef’s hat and a white chef’s jacket. He also performed the "J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!" chant that New York superfan "Fireman Ed" leads inside MetLife Stadium during games.

While the back of the jersey couldn’t be seen, former Patriots quarterback Mac Jones used to wear No. 10 until he was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason.

But new Patriots quarterback, third overall pick Drake Maye, also wears No. 10 for New England in his rookie season.

It didn’t take long for the navy blue, red and white jersey to light up in flames, as the Jets fans in the crowd cheered.

Both teams went into this rivalry matchup at 1-1, with the Jets picking up its first win of the season last week against the Tennessee Titans on the road. Meanwhile, the Patriots lost in overtime to the Seattle Seahawks after stunning the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1 on the road.

While Jets fans were burning Patriots jerseys, many entered the stadium donning No. 8 in green and white, showing their support for their 40-year-old quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers was set to step on the MetLife Stadium turf again for the first time since tearing his Achilles on the fourth play of the 2023 season. Jets fans were excited to see Rodgers make it through the first two games and look spry in the pocket as he led the offense, but everyone wanted to see what would happen when he returned home.

Well, on the team’s second drive of the game, Rodgers orchestrated his first MetLife touchdown drive as a Jet, finding Allen Lazard on a screen for a 10-yard score.

