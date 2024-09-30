Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Robert Saleh appear to differ on what issues plaguing offense

Jets lost to the Broncos 10-9

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Aaron Rodgers and head coach Robert Saleh appeared to have a difference of opinion when it came to hard count cadence and as it resulted in a handful of false start penalties on Sunday.

The Jets lost against the Denver Broncos 10-9, after it appeared New York had started to click. Rodgers was 24-of-42 with 225 passing yards and had a QB rating of 31.8. He was sacked five times, and the team failed to find the end zone.

Aaron Rodgers drops back

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, steps back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"We gotta figure it out, whether or not we’re good enough or ready to handle all of the cadence," Saleh said after the game, via SNY TV. "Cadence had not been an issue all camp. Felt like our operation had been operating pretty good. Obviously, today took a major step back."

Rodgers disagreed.

"That's one way to do it," Rodgers said. "The other way is to hold them accountable. I mean, we haven't had an issue. We've had one false start. Morgan [Moses] had one false start, I believe, until this.

"It’s been a weapon. We use it every day in practice. We rarely have a false start. And to have five today … Yeah, it seems like an outlier. I don’t know if we need to make mass changes based on kind of an outlier game."

Saleh appeared to back down from his postgame remarks.

Robert Saleh and Aaron Rodgers

Jets head coach Robert Saleh, left, speaks as quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, walks off the field in the first half as the Denver Broncos edged the New York Jets 10-9 at MetLife Stadium. (Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"We're always going to push the envelope with cadence. Always," he told reporters on Monday, via ESPN. "But with regards to operation, getting in and out of the huddle, getting to the line of scrimmage, the communication that's being had, those are all things that we can continue to look at and clean up.

"But from a cadence standpoint, that's part of what makes us who we are, and we're going to continue to always push the envelope on that."

One of the hallmarks of Rodgers’ career has been his ability to draw defenders offsides and get so-called "free plays."

Aaron Rodgeres sacked

Denver Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad, #40, sacks New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, #8, during the first quarter of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

On Sunday, New York had five pre-snap penalties on offense. The team was called for 15 penalties in total.

