MLB Postseason

Jerry Seinfeld offers 3-word message to Mets fan watching playoff game from Gaza border

Seinfeld was seen at a Mets playoff game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld went viral on Wednesday night as the New York Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series at Citi Field.

The video showed a fan asking Seinfeld to send a message to his brother who is in Israel watching the Mets game from the Gaza border. Seinfeld raised his fist in solidarity and offered a three-word message.

Jerry Seinfeld in 2019

American comedian Jerry Seinfeld at Citi Field in New York City on July 5, 2019. (Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports)

"Let’s go IDF," he said.

Jewish Breaking News first posted the interaction on its Instagram account.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are locked in a battle with Hamas and Hezbollah and have been since Hamas terrorists launched a sadistic attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. As Hezbollah fired rockets from Lebanon into Israel, the IDF has also responded against the regime.

Seinfeld, who is Jewish, was among a number of Hollywood stars to condemn colleagues for hesitating to call out Hamas' attacks on Israel, as well as the noticeable rise in antisemitism that followed. 

Jerry Seinfeld in 2018

Jerry Seinfeld in attendance as Julia Louis-Dreyfus (not pictured) walked away with the Mark Twain Prize and a pretty good roasting by her fellow celebrities at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 21, 2018. (Matthew Sobocinski-USA TODAY Staff)

INSIDE METS' FRANCISCO LINDOR'S SERIES-CLINCHING GRAND SLAM: 'A SWING OF A LIFETIME'

Days after the massacre, he declared, "I will always stand with Israel and the Jewish people."

The comedian traveled to Israel to witness the aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack and meet with families of the hostages taken by Hamas.

He also shut down multiple anti-Israel patrons who had been heckling him at his comedy shows – in the United States and abroad.

Jerry Seinfeld laughing

Jerry Seinfeld attends SiriusXM's "Unfrosted" Town Hall at SiriusXM Studios on April 30, 2024 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

For now, it appears the longtime Mets fan has his eyes on the Amazins as they move to the National League Championship Series.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.