NFL

Jason Kelce to host new late-night show on ESPN

Kelce is an analyst on 'Monday Night Football'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 23 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jason Kelce is expanding his media resume.

The future Hall of Famer, who is a podcast host and "Monday Night Football" analyst, announced Thursday he will host a late-night show on ESPN.

Kelce made the announcement during an appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, a future rival.

Jason Kelce on the football field

Jason Kelce says being a father is one of the highlights of his life. (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I loved late-night shows. I've always loved them. I remember sleepovers watching Conan O'Brien with my friends," Kelce said on Kimmel's show. "We're going to have a bunch of guys up there — legends of the game, friends that I played with, coaches, celebrities."

The first four episodes of "They Call It Late Night With Jason Kelce" will be broadcast in front of a live audience at Union Transfer in Philadelphia, where Kelce played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Eagles.

Jason Kelce at golf tournament

Jason Kelce waves to fans at the 18th hole at the 2024 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course July 14, 2024, in Stateline, Nev.  (Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

The first episode will be taped the evening of Jan. 3 and will be broadcast the following morning at 1 a.m. ET. ESPN will record four more shows, and the final broadcast is scheduled for Feb. 1.

Kelce and his younger brother, Travis, launched a podcast, "New Heights," in 2022, a few months before facing each other in the Super Bowl.

After Travis won that Super Bowl, he hosted "Saturday Night Live," and Jason made an appearance. Travis is also the host of the show "Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?"

Jason and Kylie Kelce

Jason Kelce poses for a photo with Kylie Kelce during the "Kelce" documentary premiere at Suzanne Roberts Theatre Sept. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kelce's wife, Kylie, announced Friday she is pregnant with the couple's fourth daughter. In his career, he made seven Pro Bowls and was a six-time first-team All-Pro selection.

