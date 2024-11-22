Jason Kelce berated by angry fan in California over autograph signing

A bizarre scene involving an angry fan and former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce unfolded in Hollywood Thursday night after the former NFL player apparently refused to sign an autograph.

After filming an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Thursday night, Kelce was attacked verbally by an angry man who shouted a profanity-laced tirade at him over Kelce’s decision not to sign autographs for a group of people behind a fence.

The incident, first reported by TMZ Sports, was captured on video.

"I don’t care. F--- the autograph. It’s the attitude," the man can be heard shouting.

Through the shouting, a calm Kelce attempted to explain his reasoning as he was about to get into a vehicle.

"I have a habit of not signing for people that follow where I’m going," Kelce said.

The man denied following Kelce, adding he regularly gets autographs from people filming there.

"Morgan f---ing Freeman did it with a busted hand. That’s 100 times bigger than your sorry a--. You got a podcast, and you think you’re a hotshot? You’re nothing!"

Kelce remained calm, appearing to say, "I love you," in an attempt to diffuse the situation.

The man continued his angry tirade and, eventually, Kelce left his car to approach the group of people to sign their items.

"Listen man, I’m not trying to be rude. I’m not trying to be mean," Kelce said as he approached the group.

The man strangely admitted to being "ashamed" of the interaction and eventually shook hands with Kelce.

"I have love for you, OK, and I’m sorry. I didn’t mean anything [by] it. I promise you," Kelce added.

The incident with the fan Thursday comes just weeks after Kelce smashed the phone of a Penn State player who shouted a homophobic slur about Travis Kelce at Jason as he Jason walking on the school’s campus after its game against Ohio State.

Kelce apologized then about the incident, saying he was not "proud" of how he handled himself.