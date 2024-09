Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner defeated American Taylor Fritz to win the 2024 U.S. Open for the first time in his career.

It’s the second Grand Slam victory for Sinner. He won the Australian Open earlier this year.

Sinner made quick work of Fritz at Flushing Meadows, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5. He won eight straight sets to finish the U.S. Open. He defeated Jack Draper in straight sets in the semifinals and won the final two sets against Daniil Medvedev in the quarterfinals.

Sinner was the top seed heading into the tournament, but his entrance was under a shroud of controversy. He tested positive for low levels of metabolite of clostebol, a banned anabolic steroid that can be used for ophthalmological and dermatological use. Still, he was allowed to play in the U.S. Open and took advantage of it.

He received support from Andre Agassi during the tournament, believing that it was an honest mistake.

"Was that material? I don't believe it was material, nor do I believe he would ever take a risk to put that little of – it's not possible," he told Fox News Digital in August. "Nobody is going to purposely take that risk. So, I do believe it."

He defeated Michael McDonald, Alex Michelsen, Christopher O’Connell and Tommy Paul before moving through Medvedev, Draper and finally Fritz.

Fritz was in search of putting American tennis back on top of the men’s side for the first time since 2003. An American men’s tennis player hasn’t won a Grand Slam tournament since then.

It was the best finish of Fritz’s career.