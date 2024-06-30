Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Clippers

James Harden agrees to 2-year deal with Clippers: reports

Harden traded to Clippers before start of last season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
James Harden appeared to cement his future with the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday as NBA free agency opened around the league.

Harden planned to sign a two-year, $70 million deal with the Clippers, ESPN reported. Sources told The Athletic the deal included a player option for the second year.

James Harden shoots a free throw

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden warms up prior to the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on April 12, 2024. (Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports)

The superstar guard forced his way out of the Philadelphia 76ers before the start of the 2023-24 season and was traded to Los Angeles.

He played in 72 games with the Clippers, averaging 16.6 points, 8.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. The Clippers were 51-31 on the year and finished fourth in the Western Conference. However, the Dallas Mavericks eliminated Los Angeles from the playoffs.

The idea for the Clippers was to have Harden team up with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard to create a new super team on the West Coast. But it didn’t quite go as planned.

James Harden and Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, left, and L.A. Clippers guard James Harden are shown at the foul line during the game at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 31, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

LEBRON JAMES OPTS OUT OF LAKERS CONTRACT 2 DAYS AFTER TEAM DRAFTS SON BRONNY, AGENT SAYS

Leonard averaged 23.7 points and 6.1 rebounds in 68 regular-season games. But he didn’t play in the playoffs. George played in 74 games in the regular season, averaging 22.6 points per game.

George could be on his way out of Los Angeles as well. He’s a free agent and could end up signing with the 76ers, Golden State Warriors or the Orlando Magic, according to the NBA rumor mill.

Clippers bench in the playoffs

L.A. Clippers' James Harden, left, Paul George, Ivica Zubac, Daniel Theis and Kawhi Leonard are shown during Game 5 of the first-round playoff series at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on May 1, 2024. (Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Harden will be 35 years old when the 2024-25 season tips off.

