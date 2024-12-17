Eagles' Jalen Hurts benefiting from 'pretty privilege,' ESPN NFL analyst says

Jalen Hurts has the Philadelphia Eagles back in prime contention for the Super Bowl despite criticism about some of his passing numbers slipping year over year.

Hurts had 290 passing yards and two touchdown passes in Sunday’s win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With a shiny chain on, he started his postgame press conference asking reporters if "that’s what they wanted to see?"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Domonique Foxworth, a former NFL defensive back and current ESPN analyst, said on Tuesday’s "Get Up" that the lack of backlash from Hurts’ remarks after that game was a result of "pretty privilege."

"He got up at the press conference after the game, and he acted like he was Josh Allen," Foxworth said. "Look at this man with his Kangol looking like Nino Brown… with three thousand million trillion dollars worth of diamonds on his neck, and he acting like he just went for 400 yards for three weeks in a row.

"Man, you had one good week passing. And everyone forgets it when he starts batting his eyes at you."

BENGALS STAR TEE HIGGINS RESPONDS TO SUPPORT FROM JOE BURROW, JA'MARR CHASE WITH FREE AGENCY LOOMING

"Pretty privilege" or not, Hurts has the Eagles on top of the NFC East through 15 weeks.

He has 2,892 passing yards, 18 touchdown passes and only five interceptions this season. His completion percentage (69.2%) is the highest it’s ever been in his career. And, his 12 wins have nearly matched his 14-1 season as a starter in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia is riding a 10-game winning streak with three games left.