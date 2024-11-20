Jake Paul expresses interest in WWE role following win over Mike Tyson

Logan Paul’s emergence in WWE surprised regular fans with how quickly he picked up some of the nuances of the sport and how agile he was at 6 feet, 2 inches with no professional in-ring experience.

For the most part, Logan’s brother, Jake, has been missing from his corner. Jake Paul has mostly been focused on his boxing career and trying to make a bigger name for himself in that sport. He made a one-off appearance at Crown Jewel in 2022 but has not made much of an impact in the squared circle.

Jake Paul, fresh off of a unanimous decision victory against Mike Tyson, said he was interested in a WWE role but not as a competitor.

"I would love to," he said on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast about possibly joining WWE. "But I would want to be like your Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to wrestle as much — I could do some s--- – but I’d want to be your sidekick businessman or some s---."

Logan Paul floated the idea of Jake coming to pro wrestling when he finished with his boxing endeavor. He explained that the industry is "time-consuming," and he may not have time to do both.

Logan Paul first appeared in WWE in 2021 and developed into a fan-hated heel. He won the United States Championship over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023 and held the title until SummerSlam in August, when he fell to LA Knight.

He has not appeared in WWE since.