Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WWE

Jake Paul expresses interest in WWE role following win over Mike Tyson

Paul is fresh off a win over Tyson

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown Video

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul hours before epic showdown

Mike Tyson didn't appear to have any time for Jake Paul's antics on Thursday night and he met the YouTuber-turned-boxer with a slap across the face.

Logan Paul’s emergence in WWE surprised regular fans with how quickly he picked up some of the nuances of the sport and how agile he was at 6 feet, 2 inches with no professional in-ring experience.

For the most part, Logan’s brother, Jake, has been missing from his corner. Jake Paul has mostly been focused on his boxing career and trying to make a bigger name for himself in that sport. He made a one-off appearance at Crown Jewel in 2022 but has not made much of an impact in the squared circle.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jake Paul yelps

Jake Paul gestures during his weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Former US heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson in Irving, Texas, on Nov. 14, 2024. (TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Jake Paul, fresh off of a unanimous decision victory against Mike Tyson, said he was interested in a WWE role but not as a competitor.

"I would love to," he said on the "IMPAULSIVE" podcast about possibly joining WWE. "But I would want to be like your Paul Heyman. I wouldn't want to wrestle as much — I could do some s--- – but I’d want to be your sidekick businessman or some s---."

JOHN CENA TO COMPETE IN 2025 ROYAL RUMBLE EVENT AS WWE LEGEND EMBARKS ON FAREWELL TOUR

Logan Paul in 2024

Logan Paul enters the arena during the Royal Rumble at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Jan. 27, 2024. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Logan Paul floated the idea of Jake coming to pro wrestling when he finished with his boxing endeavor. He explained that the industry is "time-consuming," and he may not have time to do both.

Logan Paul first appeared in WWE in 2021 and developed into a fan-hated heel. He won the United States Championship over Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel in 2023 and held the title until SummerSlam in August, when he fell to LA Knight.

Jake Paul in 2023

Jake Paul gives a press conference after knocking out Andre August in the first round at the Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, Florida, on Dec. 15, 2023. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He has not appeared in WWE since.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.