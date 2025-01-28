Jake and Logan Paul announce 'the moment you've waited a decade for,' but leave questions

Logan and Jake Paul will be streamed on HBO Max in two months — but it's up for debate on what will actually be shown.

It appears the brothers teased a fight between the two of them that will take place on March 27, but such an announcement has yet to come.

The brothers each posted a graphic that shows the two of them facing off. They both posted on X, "The moment you've waited a decade for… March 27th on @StreamHBOMax."

However, there has been no official announcement on a fight from Jake's boxing promotion, Most Valuable Promotions. In fact, in a joint Instagram post, MVP was left off as a collaborator, while the brothers and HBO Max were in on the joint post.

It should be noted that Jake's men's care line, W, posted a poll on its Instagram story, asking fans, "Who do you think is winning?" However, one of the answers, in typical Paul-trolling fashion, was "Mike Tyson."

Fox News Digital reached out to MVP for clarification, but did not receive a response.

Logan, the older of the two, said over the summer that he had reached out to Netflix after Mike Tyson was hospitalized, saying he would be willing to fight his brother in order to keep the Paul-Tyson bout on its original date of July 20.

"We actually ran it up the chain at Netflix," Logan said on his podcast while then-Republican nominee Donald Trump was his guest.

Jake wound up fighting on that date anyway, but against Mike Perry — the Tyson bout was postponed until Nov. 15, with Jake winning both bouts.

The March 27 date does seem like an odd one to have a fight, considering that would be a Thursday. That date also marks MLB's Opening Day, while it would be just three weeks out of WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, where Logan, a WWE superstar, is very likely to be a part of.

Logan said on the aforementioned podcast that he and his brother have "never even sparred." However, the two found each other in a highly-publicized tiff with one another in 2023, stemming from each of their energy drink brands.

Logan said on an August 2023 episode of his podcast that he had been threatened to be ejected from Jake's fight against Nate Diaz at American Airlines Arena in Dallas earlier that month if he brought a PRIME bottle inside the venue. CELSIUS was the main sponsor for the fight.

The two shared harsh words for one another, but that led to a fanfare conspiracy theory that the two were simply just marketing a Paul vs. Paul boxing match.

Jake denied that to Fox News Digital roughly a month later, saying the beef was all real, but they managed to squash it all "in private."

"Sometimes, brothers get into little bickering matches, and that’s just the name of the game. I think family goes through the bumps — there’s just 100 million people watching," Jake quipped at the time.

