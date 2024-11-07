Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence unlikely to play in Week 10, weighing options after shoulder injury: report

The Jacksonville Jaguars are unlikely to have starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence facing the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, but according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is a chance it could be much longer than that as well.

Lawrence is dealing with a left shoulder injury, his non-throwing arm, following the team’s Week 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rapoport is reporting that Lawrence "continues to get treatment and weigh options for the future."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

There were stirrings that Lawrence would be opting for surgery to repair his ailment, including from former NFL head coach Jon Gruden, but Rapoport nixed the rumor.

"There are several options immediate and down the road," he said to Gruden on X. "That’s one of them. He’s considered day-to-day with a left shoulder. But as he considers these options, Trevor Lawrence will likely not play Sunday."

SUPER BOWL DESPERATION RANKINGS: NFL FAN BASES IN NEED OF A CHAMPIONSHIP

If Lawrence officially doesn’t play, it’ll be Mac Jones, the former New England Patriots first-round pick, set to start in his place.

Jones was acquired this offseason after a failed tenure in New England. It started off promising with a 10-7 record in his rookie campaign, but Jones regressed the next two seasons, going 8-17 combined in that span with multiple benchings by former head coach Bill Belichick.

With surgery an option for Lawrence, the Jaguars, a team that has not lived up to expectations this season, could be without their franchise signal caller for the remainder of the year.

With a 2-7 record, is it worth Lawrence fighting through injury with a playoff berth likely not coming for Jacksonville? That’s one of the questions to consider, especially with Lawrence signing a very lucrative long-term extension this offseason to remain in place as the team’s franchise quarterback.

Lawrence got the same exact extension as Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow – a five-year, $275 million deal that includes a whopping $142 million guaranteed.

But many questioned Lawrence, the Jaguars’ first overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, getting such a deal considering he was 20-30 as a starter over the past three seasons.

Through nine games this year, Lawrence has thrown for 2,004 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions, one of which came on the road in Philadelphia this past Sunday on what looked to be a promising game-winning drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jacksonville is going through a roller coaster this year with their quarterback, but surgery is certainly a question considering C.J. Beathard was also signed to back up Jones. Bringing another veteran quarterback in the building can be telling.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.