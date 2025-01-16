Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kansas City Chiefs

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Chiefs star, posts farewell TikTok video to followers

Mahomes has 1.1M followers on TikTok

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, posted a farewell video on his TikTok account on Tuesday.

TikTok appeared to be set for a Sunday shutdown barring any last-minute action from the Supreme Court. The High Court is set to weigh the TikTok ban on Friday. It is unclear if the ban will be implemented or put on hold until President-elect Donald Trump takes office.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jackson Mahomes at Super Bowl 59

Jackson Mahomes looks on from the sidelines prior to the Kansas City Chiefs game against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Mahomes, who has more than 1.1 million followers on the app, had a few more mirror-dancing videos ready to go for his supporters.

"Since the app is getting banned I thought yall would miss your favorite (creator) on the platform!" he captioned one of the videos.

Mahomes has mostly kept his nose out of trouble during the 2024 season. However, prior to the start of the NFL season, he had been under the spotlight and in trouble with the law.

COMMANDERS KICKER ZANE GONZALEZ EMBRACES OCD AFTER VIRAL PREGAME KICK ROUTINE: 'IT'S WHO I AM'

Jackson and Brittany Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes, the wife and brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, attend the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Oct. 27, 2024. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Mahomes was accused of grabbing a woman by her neck and forcibly kissing a woman at the restaurant in February 2023

He pleaded no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery in March 2024. He was then sentenced to six months of probation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jackson and Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, celebrates with brother Jackson Mahomes after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chiefs are in pursuit of a third straight Super Bowl title and there’s little doubt that Mahomes will be there, along with his sister-in-law, to support the quarterback and the team.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics