Jack Del Rio, Wisconsin football assistant and former NFL head coach, arrested on OWI charge

Jack Del Rio, a former NFL head coach and assistant on the Wisconsin Badgers football staff, was arrested on an OWI charge on Friday.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Madison, Wisconsin, early Friday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a street sign and broke a fence before stopping in a yard, ESPN reported, citing an incident report.

Police said Del Rio "showed signs of impairment" and admitted to being behind the wheel, according to the report. He was arrested on first-time OWI and released from police custody.

"Wisconsin Athletics is aware of the incident involving football staff member Jack Del Rio," the school told ESPN. "We take matters like this very seriously, and we are continuing to gather information."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Del Rio joined the Badgers’ coaching staff as a senior adviser to head coach Luke Fickell before the start of the 2024 season.

He played in the NFL for 11 years before he became an assistant in the NFL. He was a defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders. He served as a head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

Wisconsin is 5-4 this season with wins over Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. The Badgers have three games left on the schedule, including No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night.