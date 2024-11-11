Expand / Collapse search
Wisconsin Badgers

Jack Del Rio, Wisconsin football assistant and former NFL head coach, arrested on OWI charge

Del Rio was a coach with the Washington Commanders last year

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Jack Del Rio, a former NFL head coach and assistant on the Wisconsin Badgers football staff, was arrested on an OWI charge on Friday.

The 61-year-old was arrested in Madison, Wisconsin, early Friday morning after a vehicle he was driving struck a street sign and broke a fence before stopping in a yard, ESPN reported, citing an incident report.

Jack Del Rio talks to his coaches

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, left, talks with Commanders defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina during Commanders rookie minicamp at Commanders Park in Ashburn, Virginia, on May 12, 2023. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Police said Del Rio "showed signs of impairment" and admitted to being behind the wheel, according to the report. He was arrested on first-time OWI and released from police custody.

"Wisconsin Athletics is aware of the incident involving football staff member Jack Del Rio," the school told ESPN. "We take matters like this very seriously, and we are continuing to gather information."

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Jack Del Rio in 2021

Jack Del Rio, right, looks on during the Kansas City Chiefs defeat of the Washington Football Team 31-13 at FedEx Field on Oct. 17, 2021. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Del Rio joined the Badgers’ coaching staff as a senior adviser to head coach Luke Fickell before the start of the 2024 season.

He played in the NFL for 11 years before he became an assistant in the NFL. He was a defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Washington Commanders. He served as a head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Oakland Raiders.

Jack Del Rio vs Cardinals

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio react during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on Sept. 10, 2023. (Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin is 5-4 this season with wins over Western Michigan, South Dakota, Purdue, Rutgers and Northwestern. The Badgers have three games left on the schedule, including No. 1 Oregon on Saturday night.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.