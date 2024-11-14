Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

Israel's national anthem booed, scuffles break out during soccer match in France: report

Around 100 Israeli fans showed up at Stade de France despite Israel cautioning against traveling to attend events

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Israeli soccer fans targeted in attacks in Amsterdam Video

Israeli soccer fans targeted in attacks in Amsterdam

'America's Newsroom' co-anchor Bill Hemmer provides details on the attacks in Amsterdam. Senior correspondent Mike Tobin reports on recent attacks on two Jewish college students in Chicago.

Some fans at Stade de France booed during the Israeli national anthem, and minor altercations erupted at a UEFA Nations League game between the two countries Thursday. 

Increased security and police presence was set up before the match due to attacks on Israeli supporters in Amsterdam when Maccabi Tel Aviv faced Ajax last week. 

About 4,000 French security personnel patrolled inside and outside the stadium and on public transit. 

The Israeli government also warned its citizens about attending sporting and cultural events due to the attacks in Amsterdam, knowing the soccer match was upcoming.

Fans hold Israel and Palestine flag

Fans display a Palestinian flag and an Israeli flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas Nov. 14, 2024. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

Reuters reported around 100 Israeli fans were spotted sitting in a corner of Stade de France, which had an attendance of 16,611, not even close to its 80,000-person capacity. 

Before the match kicked off, the Israeli national anthem played, and some "boos and whistles" were heard as it played. 

Israeli supporters waved yellow balloons, chanting "Free the Hostages" in reference to those still being held by Hamas. 

During the match, a fight broke out near where the Israeli fans were sitting, with some throwing punches, according to Reuters. 

There was already friction leading into this match, with anti-Israeli protesters waving Palestinian flags among others in the Saint-Denis district of Paris with Team Israel coming to town. 

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon gave an exclusive statement to Fox News Digital Nov. 7 after attacks in Amsterdam. 

Man holds Palestine flag

A fan displays a Palestinian flag amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at an Israel-France soccer match Nov. 14, 2024. (Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)

"We are seeing a pogrom against Jews and Israelis unfold in Amsterdam," Danon said. "In 2024. This must stop. ‘Globalize the intifada’ was not just a slogan for these terrorist supporters. I urge the Dutch government to help all Israelis and Jewish people immediately. It’s time to respond with force against these barbaric rioters."

In the United States, the Israeli Embassy to the U.S. posted a graphic video of the violence, saying, "The mob who targeted those innocent Israelis has proudly shared their [violent] acts."

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., condemned the violence in a post on X. 

"The hysterical and hyperbolic demonization of Israel has led to a global outbreak of antisemitic vitriol, vandalism, and violence," he wrote. "The single most monstrous manifestation of antisemitism is a pogrom that is presently unfolding against hundreds of Jews who were cheering on the Tel Aviv Football Club in Amsterdam.

Israel soccer fans fight

Israeli fans clash with security staff during a match between Israel and France Nov. 14, 2024. (Reuters/Christian Hartmann)

"Those inciting antisemitism now have the blood of a 21st-century pogrom on their hands," he wrote. "The situation is so dire that the Israeli government is dispatching rescue teams for Jews in danger. I am sick to my stomach that a pogrom is happening in the 21st century."

This incident comes 13 months after Hamas launched a terrorist attack on Israel, killing and kidnapping hundreds. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.