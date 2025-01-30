Hot mic catches moment Commanders' Jayden Daniels was perplexed by odd referee announcement in NFC title game

During the Philadelphia Eagles’ beatdown of the Washington Commanders in the NFC championship, there was an odd moment at the goal line in the second half when Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu tried to stop a "tush push" by jumping over the offensive line.

But he was called for encroachment … multiple times.

"Inside the NFL" caught the moment Luvu leaped over the Eagles’ offensive line without the ball being snapped. And, because he did it so many times, referees stepped in.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

What was said, though, shocked many people, including Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels.

"Encroachment, defense, No. 4," the referee said. "Washington has been advised that, at some point, the referee can award a score if this type of behavior happens again."

"Award a score? You can give them a touchdown?" Daniels responded on the sideline.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Although it worked out in their favor, the Eagles' defenders watching their offense about to punch in another score never heard of the rule either.

"Next time they do that, they award a score?" Darius Slay asked fellow defensive back Cooper DeJean.

"The refs can give us a touchdown I guess if they do it again or something," DeJean responded.

The obscure rule is found in the NFL Rulebook as Rule 12, Section 3, Article 4.

"PALPABLY UNFAIR ACT: A player or substitute shall not interfere with play by any act which is palpably unfair. 51 Rule 12 Penalty: For a palpably unfair act: Offender may be disqualified. The Referee, after consulting the officiating crew, enforces any such distance penalty as they consider equitable and irrespective of any other specified code penalty. The Referee may award a score."

The rule is for obvious unfair situations, and referees felt Luvu consistently jumping the gun on his leap to stop Jalen Hurts and the tush push was too much because the Eagles didn’t snap the ball.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hurts eventually got into the end zone on a tush push for his third rushing touchdown against the Commanders in the 55-23 rout.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.