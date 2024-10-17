Expand / Collapse search
Miami Heat

Heat's Tyler Herro gets distracted as fans fight in stands after game: 'This is crazy'

Heat's 2024-25 season begins next week

Miami Heat star guard Tyler Herro had a viral moment on Tuesday night after the team topped the San Antonio Spurs in a preseason game.

Herro scored 14 points and had four assists in the 120-117. He was talking about his efforts in an interview with Bally Sports Sun and noticed a fight breaking out in the stands of the Kaseya Center.

Tyler Herro vs Spurs

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, looks on against the San Antonio Spurs during the second quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on Oct. 15, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

"I’m sorry, I’m distracted by a fight up there," he said. "This is crazy."

Herro was smiling as he watched what was happening.

A video surfaced on the Only in Dade social media account showing one man fighting another man while two women start throwing fists in the process. Another person came over to try to end the fight. He was shouting, "stop it!"

After about 45 seconds of the melee, security officers finally came over to get involved.

Tyler Herro vs Hornets

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, during pregame warmups against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 8, 2024. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Miami finished off its preseason homestand with a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Jimmy Butler led the team with 24 points. They will wrap up their preseason schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night.

The Heat’s regular-season schedule begins next Wednesday at home against the Orlando Magic.

Tyler Herro defends vs CJ McCollum

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum, #3, drives to the basket against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, #14, during the first quarter at Kaseya Center in Miami on Oct. 13, 2024. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Miami finished 46-36 last season but lost in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. They have made the NBA Finals twice in the last five seasons.

