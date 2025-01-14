Heat's Kevin Love uses OnlyFans model to describe team's poor 2nd half in loss to Clippers

There was only really one way for Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love to describe the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night.

Miami led Los Angeles 48-43 at the half and then allowed 66 points in the second half to eventually lose 109-98. The loss snapped Miami’s three-game winning streak. The team had a three-game losing streak before that.

Love played 15 minutes and scored nine points and grabbed three rebounds. He used OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue to describe the team’s performance. He posted a photo of her holding a sign with the number 1,000 on it.

For Blue, it signified how many men she slept with. For Love, it described the Heat’s defense.

"When someone asks me how f---ed our 2nd half was last night…" he captioned the photo.

Love has been using his Instagram to joke about some of the Heat’s issues over the last few weeks. Most notably, the team has been dealing with Jimmy Butler’s trade request and team president Pat Riley’s unwillingness to deal the star forward.

Miami has been able to stay above water in tumultuous times. The Heat dropped to 20-18 with the loss.

The Heat sit in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference – only a half-game behind the Milwaukee Bucks to avoid the play-in tournament.