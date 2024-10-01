Gonzaga set to join to the Pac-12, will become the 8th member of the conference

The Pac-12 is gaining another member.

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 and the Gonzaga Bulldogs announced their new partnership.

Gonzaga is the eighth team in the conference and will join the conference effective July 1, 2026, with competition beginning for all conference sports sponsored by the university in the 2026-27 academic year.

This is another big addition for the Pac-12 after adding five new teams last month. Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, Utah State and San Diego State are all leaving the Mountain West Conference. Like Gonzaga, they are also effectively joining the Pac-12 prior to the 2026-2027 academic year.

Prior to all the recent additions, Oregon State and Washington State were the only two teams in the Pac-12 after the mass exodus following last season.

Gonzaga had previously been part of the West Coast Conference for about 40 years.

"We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead," said Pac-12 Commissioner Teresa Gould in a statement.

"Today represents an exciting milestone for the Pac-12 as we welcome another outstanding institution with a rich history of success into our league," Gould added.

The addition of Gonzaga makes the Pac-12 poised to compete at the highest levels of basketball. Over the last five seasons, Gonzaga boasts a 286-44 (86.7 winning percentage) combined record in women’s and men’s basketball.

"This is a great day for Gonzaga University," said Gonzaga Athletics Director Chris Standiford in a statement.

"We are excited to join a conference with great tradition and a commitment to innovating during this evolving time in collegiate athletics. I’d like to thank Commissioner Teresa Gould for her leadership as these talks progressed earnestly over the weekend, our alignment became evident, and our vision shared," Standiford continued.

The Pac-12 will continue to look to expand as they recover from the fallout of USC and UCLA, among other universities, leaving the conference.

