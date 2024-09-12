Giants' lineman Jermaine Eluemunor blasts fans over 'inhumane' behavior directed at Daniel Jones

The New York Giants' 2024 regular season got off to a rough start.

The Minnesota Vikings visited East Rutherford, New Jersey, for Week 1 and dominated the Giants.

After the 28-6 defeat, a group of fans decided to wait for quarterback Daniel Jones to exit the building.

Social media videos surfaced showing the fans appearing to call the Giants signal-caller "Danny Pennies," which was a jab at his more favorable nickname "Danny Dimes." While Jones seemed to shrug off the interaction by saying he's "not easily offended," one of his teammates offered a more pointed response.

"Today didn’t go as expected I get it, but this is WACK AF," Eluemunor replied to a video posted on X, formerly Twitter, of the fan's exchange with Jones.

"As someone who’s dealt with and still fights depression and confidence issues, this needs to stop. It’s okay to be upset as a fan, but to come to the player entrance and act this way is inhumane. We will be better, this needs to be better also."

GIANTS' DANIEL JONES: 'I GOT TO PLAY BETTER' BUT MENTALLY IN 'GOOD SPOT' AFTER WEEK 1 BOOS

One fan could be heard telling Jones, "I need a million."

Two-time Pro Bowler Dexter Lawrence also weighed in on the fans shortly after the Week 1 loss.

"I don’t respect it, honestly," Lawrence told reporters via SNY TV.

Lawrence added that he did not understand what motivated the fans to react in the manner some did.

"I get it. They want to see their team win. It’s a rough patch, but it is what it is."

The Giants have mostly struggled since the franchise won its most recent Super Bowl title after the 2011 season. They have compiled a 76-118-1 record in the 11 seasons since the 2012 Super Bowl.

The franchise has also cycled through multiple head coaches over the years. Jones' career record is well below .500 since he took over as the team's starting quarterback in 2019.

The former Duke quarterback finished Sunday's game with 186 passing yards and two interceptions.

