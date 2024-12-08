Georgia's Gunner Stockton takes huge hit in SEC title game, helmet flies off

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was on the receiving end of a brutal hit in the team’s SEC Championship win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

Stockton was thrust into the game after Carson Beck’s injury. In overtime, with the Bulldogs trailing by three points, Stockton had the team on the Longhorns’ 12-yard line. He took the snap and ran a quarterback draw up the middle of the field.

Stockton got to the first-down marker and was met by two Texas defenders. He received a huge hit and saw his helmet fly off his head. He left the game after the hard hit, but it didn’t matter too much.

On the next play, the ball was handed off to running back Trevor Etienne and he ran in for the game-winning touchdown.

Georgia won the game 22-19.

The sophomore quarterback was 12-for-16 passing for 71 yards.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Stockton didn’t suffer a concussion.

"No, I think he’s fine," Smart said, via On3 Sports. "He was prepared to come back in the game. We won the game on the play that he was out. So he was fine."

Georgia will likely get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, which means giving Beck another week to recover from the injury he suffered before halftime.