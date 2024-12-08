Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's Gunner Stockton takes huge hit in SEC title game, helmet flies off

Stockton was thrust into the game after Carson Beck's injury

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 7 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 7

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton was on the receiving end of a brutal hit in the team’s SEC Championship win over the Texas Longhorns on Saturday night.

Stockton was thrust into the game after Carson Beck’s injury. In overtime, with the Bulldogs trailing by three points, Stockton had the team on the Longhorns’ 12-yard line. He took the snap and ran a quarterback draw up the middle of the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Gunner Stockton tackled

Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton during the Southeastern Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Stockton got to the first-down marker and was met by two Texas defenders. He received a huge hit and saw his helmet fly off his head. He left the game after the hard hit, but it didn’t matter too much.

On the next play, the ball was handed off to running back Trevor Etienne and he ran in for the game-winning touchdown.

Georgia won the game 22-19.

NO. 1 OREGON STAVES OFF VALIANT PENN STATE EFFORT TO WIN BIG TEN TITLE

Gunner Stockton takes a huge hit

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton rushes the ball for a first down in the 2024 SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

The sophomore quarterback was 12-for-16 passing for 71 yards.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Stockton didn’t suffer a concussion.

"No, I think he’s fine," Smart said, via On3 Sports. "He was prepared to come back in the game. We won the game on the play that he was out. So he was fine."

Gunner Stockton looks to pass

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton drops back to pass against the Texas Longhorns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Dec. 7, 2024. (Brett Davis-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia will likely get a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff, which means giving Beck another week to recover from the injury he suffered before halftime.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.