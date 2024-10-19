Expand / Collapse search
Georgia Bulldogs

Georgia's famed mascot staying home for team's game vs Texas: 'Crazy as hell'

No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 1 Texas on Saturday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
The Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road to face the Texas Longhorns in a pivotal SEC matchup that could determine the team’s College Football Playoff fate later this year.

No. 5 Georgia will be without a key member of its program in its corner – Uga XI.

Uga XI at Georgia-Mississippi State game

Oct. 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia: Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA XI shown on the field during the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. ( Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

Charles Seiler, who owns the English bulldog, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the dog, also known as "Boom," will not be making the trip to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin as it’s too far.

"This dog hasn’t been on a plane yet and hasn’t been on a bus yet," Seiler told the paper. "He is really young and immature and crazy as hell, and this game just wasn’t a good fit for us."

Seiler added: "He looks like a puppy, but he’s big. He’s a great dog and we love him, but he tends to be a bull in a china shop sometimes. Hopefully, he’ll grow out of it."

Uga XI walks the field

Oct. 5, 2024; Athens, Georgia: Georgia Bulldogs mascot UGA XI on the field during the game against the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium. (Dale Zanine-Imagn Images)

He also noted that Uga XI didn’t make the trip to Kentucky for that game either.

Uga XI’s father was famously involved in an incident with Bevo, the Longhorns’ mascot, at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 2019. Bevo charged the bulldog – an interaction that went viral across social media.

Seiler denied to the paper that was the reason for Uga XI’s absence.

Bevo in 2024

Sept. 28, 2024; Austin, Texas: Texas Longhorns mascot, Bevo XV, before the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. (Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images)

Texas, the No. 1 team in the nation, is looking to continue its reign at the top. Georgia fell short against Alabama earlier this season, and a second loss may hinder their chances further of getting to the expanded Playoff.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.