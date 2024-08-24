Georgia Tech opens college football season with upset win over 10th-ranked FSU

College football is back with a bang.

Georgia Tech kicker Aidan Birr nailed a game-winning field goal as time expired to give the Yellow Jackets a 24-21 upset over the 10th-ranked Florida State Seminoles in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, Saturday.

Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led a 15-play, 84-yard drive, which included two fourth down conversions, to tie the game at 21. That would be the last time Florida State would have the ball.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King burned 6:33 of game clock over 12 plays and gave his kicker a chance to win it.

Birr missed from 52 yards on the first possession of the second half, but he nailed the game-winner from 41 yards, sneaking it just inside the left goalpost.

Florida State came out of the gates hot, moving the ball with ease on its opening drive. Lawrance Toafili scored the first touchdown of the 2024 season on a 28-yard run. The Seminoles executed a trick play on the extra point to secure the two-point conversion, giving them an 8-0 lead.

COLORADO BANS REPORTER FROM QUESTIONING DEION SANDERS CITING 'PERSONAL ATTACKS' IN PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Yellow Jackets responded with a fast score of their own. Backup quarterback Zach Pyron subbed in for King with the offense at the opposing one-yard line and barreled into the end zone for a touchdown on a QB draw.

King was steady all day for the Yellow Jackets, getting it done with both his arm and legs. He finished the day 11-for-16 for 146 yards while running the ball 15 times for 54 yards.

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes ran the ball 11 times for 75 yards and scored two touchdowns in the victory.

It was FSU’s first loss as a double-digit favorite since 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This marks the second consecutive loss for the Seminoles after they were crushed by the Georgia Bulldogs 63-3 in the Orange Bowl after not making the College Football Playoff despite a 13-0 record at the time.

The Seminoles will look to right the ship at home against Boston College Sept. 2.

Georgia Tech will look to build on its upset victory at home against the Georgia State Panthers Aug. 31.