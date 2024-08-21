Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Biden administration's proposed changes to Title IX suffers major setback

Welcome to the Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

BLOCKED – The nation's highest court rejected the Biden administration's attempt to partially lift a pair of injunctions barring the U.S. Department of Education from enforcing the majority of its Title IX rules. Continue reading …

'GREAT NEWS' – Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner reacted to the Supreme Court's 5-4 ruling against a Biden administration emergency request to enforce changes to Title IX. Continue reading …

'NIGHT, NIGHT' – Golden State Warriors and Team USA coach Steve Kerr evoked a Stephen Curry's celebration after he mentioned former President Donald Trump during his address at the Democratic National Convention. Continue reading …

HISTORIC SPEECH – NBA great Magic Johnson's reaction to former U.S. President Barack Obama's and former First Lady Michelle Obama's speeches at the DNC appeared to strike a chord with fans on social media. Continue reading …

CLOSING A CHAPTER? – NBA reporter Marc Stein reported that Steve Kerr likely won't return to his post as the head coach of the USA basketball men's national team. Continue reading …

VOTING POWER – WNBA star rookie Angel Reese responded to questions about the presidential election by urging Americans to "go out there and vote." Continue reading …

‘TERRIBLE PERSON’ – Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa compared his experience playing under coach Mike McDaniel to his time with Brian Flores, suggesting his former coach was a "terrible person." Continue reading …

HIGH ROAD – Brian Flores eventually addressed the controversy surrounding his relationship with Tua Tagovailoa, saying he wished the quarterback "nothing but the best." Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – FOX Sports' Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones and Dave Helman react to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin describing the QB battle between Russell Wilson and Justin Fields as an "incomplete study." Watch it here …

FROM OUTKICK – The NFL introduced changes to its kickoff rule for the 2024 season with the hope of boosting the number of kickoff returns. But the league remains open to more tweaks in the future. Continue reading …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick's daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION