Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL

Fox News Digital Sports NFL power rankings after Week 8 of 2024 NFL season

The Chiefs maintain the top spot, but for how much longer?

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Is it three-peat or bust for the Chiefs? | The Facility Video

Is it three-peat or bust for the Chiefs? | The Facility

The Kansas City Chiefs acquired DeAndre Hopkins from the Titans. Emmanuel Acho, Chase Daniel, LeSean McCoy and James Jones discuss if this trade means the Chiefs are going all in for the three-peat.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

The NFL power rankings after Week 8 look a lot like the standings through the first seven weeks of the season. The Kansas City Chiefs on top and everyone else is looking up.

But a contender has emerged as a legitimate threat to dethrone them — the Detroit Lions

Another week in the No. 2 slot and a blowout win against the Tennessee Titans suggests the Lions are building momentum for a playoff push.

But how do the rankings shake out behind them? Read below for the full rankings.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

1. Kansas City Chiefs (7-0)

Travis Kelce celebrates

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of a game against the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

Another week, another win for the reigning Super Bowl champions. The offense is slowly starting to round into form, and Travis Kelce delivered his best game of the season with 10 catches for 90 yards and a touchdown. The Chiefs' defense once again had a strong performance, sacking Gardner Minshew five times while holding the Raiders to 228 yards of total offense in the win. The Chiefs have not played their best football yet this season, yet they are undefeated and remain atop our power rankings.

Last week: 1

2. Detroit Lions (6-1)

Jahmyr Gibbs celebrates

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates his 70-yard touchdown run with wide receiver Allen Robinson (8) during the first half of a game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Lions are clicking on all cylinders so well that Jared Goff almost improved his MVP case over the weekend with just 85 passing yards. Goff finished with three touchdown passes and just three incompletions. At this rate, Detroit will look to create some distance between it and the rest of the NFC, but its greatest threat to reaching the Super Bowl may be in its division.

Last week: 2

3. Buffalo Bills (6-2)

Josh Allen waves

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen waves to fans after a game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle. The Bills won 31-10.  (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Bills are in a full sprint now, fresh off their most complete victory of the season, a 31-10 rout of the Seattle Seahawks. Josh Allen might have thrown his first interception of the season, but it's about the only major mistake the veteran made in his third straight multi-touchdown game. 

Last week: 4

4. Green Bay Packers (6-2)

Josh Jacobs runs ball

The Green Bay Packers' Josh Jacobs runs during the first half of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

History is on Green Bay's side with a young promising quarterback and a coaching staff finding new ways to win games. The Packers have the talent, and it seems they might have the good fortune to chase down the Lions for the division. They'll get their chance to when they play Sunday.

Last week: 5

5. Houston Texans (6-2)

CJ Stroud throws pass

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws a pass during the first half of a game against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The Texans will have a legitimate test this week and will be without Nico Collins and Stefon Diggs, the latter of whom just tore an ACL. But they’ll be playing the Jets, who walloped the Texans last season. Collins should be back soon, so a loss this week on short rest won’t kill them.

Last week: 7

6. Baltimore Ravens (5-3)

Lamar Jackson gets sacked

Cleveland Browns defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) sacks Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) during the second half in Cleveland Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/David Richard)

The Ravens' defense has to do some serious soul-searching after getting torched by Jameis Winston for 334 passing yards. Kyle Hamilton is one of the best safeties in the NFL, but he's got to spend time catching passes on the JUGS machine this week.

Last week: 3

7. Washington Commanders (6-2)

Noah Brown catches pass

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) catches a 52-yard touchdown pass in the end zone as time expires to give the Commanders an 18-15 win over the Chicago Bears Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Did you have the Commanders leading the NFC East eight weeks through the season? No, you probably didn’t, but that’s exactly what happened after the play of the year from. Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary at the end of the game was tipped into the hands of Noah Brown for the victory. A little football magic is all any team asks for, but the Commanders truly hit with Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick. He appears to be the real deal, and the record speaks for itself.

Last week: 8

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2)

Russell Wilson throws pass

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson throws a pass during the first half of a game against the New York Giants Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

It's kind of weird that the vast group of pundits who told us Mike Tomlin was making a mistake starting Russell Wilson ahead of Justin Fields aren't quite so loud anymore.

Last week: 9

9. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

Jalen Hurts celebrates

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) hands the ball to running back Saquon Barkley (26) after Hurts scored a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of a game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Saquon Barkley is thriving behind this Eagles' line, and he is the heartbeat of this offense just as he was with the Giants. Barkley is behind only Derrick Henry in rushing yards this season, and he has 100-plus yards from scrimmage in all but one game this year. With A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith both on the field and healthy again, the offense looks exactly like what many believed it would be this year. Another win and the Eagles are rolling.

Last week: 10

10. Minnesota Vikings (5-2)

Justin Jefferson walks off

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson walks off the field after a game against the Los Angeles Rams Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Minnesota plunged back down to earth with a humbling loss to a bad Rams team, and the ceiling of this team may be much lower than it looked in the first five weeks. But, record-wise, Sam Darnold and company are still in a comfortable position to pull off one of the most surprising stories of the season.

Last week: 6

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-3)

Kyle Pitts runs

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) hits Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Kaevon Merriweather (26) during the first half of a game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The Falcons are the best team in the NFC South and are 4-0 against divisional opponents, which isn’t saying much. But getting Kyle Pitts going gives this offense another talented playmaker. They have a clear path to the playoffs if the team can stay healthy.

Last week: 15

12. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Brock Purdy celebrates

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy, middle, celebrates after scoring a touchdown with tight end George Kittle (85) and guard Dominick Puni (77) during the second half of a game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)

Easily a top six squad if not for injuries. San Francisco is still going to be a problem in the NFC playoffs.

Last week: 11

13. Chicago Bears (4-3)

Caleb Williams looks on

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams leaves the field after an 18-15 loss to the Washington Commanders Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

The Bears were a play away from a big win in Washington, and Tyrique Stevenson celebrated far too early in what will be an infamous moment in the story of this Bears' season. In a competitive division, their path to the playoffs will be one game harder with the loss.

Last week: 12

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-4)

Baker Mayfield throws pass

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) works in the pocket against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Tampa.  (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Tampa is just 4-4, but they have some impressive wins on their resume, including two over the Commanders and Lions. However, their struggles against the Atlanta Falcons (0-2) have dropped them, effectively, two games back in the NFC South. Plus, they have to play the Chiefs and 49ers over the next two weeks.

Last week: 13

15. Denver Broncos (5-3)

Bo Nix scores touchdown

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) scores a touchdown during the first half of a game against the Carolina Panthers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver.  (AP Photo/Bart Young)

The Broncos, as expected, knocked out the hapless Panthers Sunday. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix looked comfortable most of the day against Carolina. Nix threw for a career-high 284 yards, while receiver Courtland Sutton had a 100-yard day. Denver has already managed five wins this season, but its schedule becomes noticeably more challenging in the weeks ahead.

Last week: 18

16. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Ladd McConkey celebrate

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second half of a game against the New Orleans Saints in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey is an emerging star in this Chargers offense. McConkey provided a spark for Justin Herbert in their win over the Saints, catching six passes for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Running back JK Dobbins continued his resurgent season with another touchdown as the Chargers rolled over a Saints team that sorely misses Derek Carr.

Last week: 21

17. Seattle Seahawks (4-4)

Geno Smith reacts

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith reacts to a call during the second half of a game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Seattle.  (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Who are the Seahawks? Are they the team that lost at home to the Giants or are they the team that throttled the Falcons in Atlanta? Inconsistency is holding this team back.

Last week: 14

18. Arizona Cardinals (4-4)

Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates his touchdown during the second half against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Fine, we’ll say it: Kyler Murray is a top 10 quarterback in the NFL, and we dare you to prove us wrong. Guy flat out willed this team to .500, and Arizona can get over the hump against Chicago Sunday.

Last week: 20

19. Los Angeles Rams (3-4)

Puka Nacua catches pass

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) catches a pass as Minnesota Vikings cornerback Stephon Gilmore (2) defends during the second half Oct. 24, 2024, in Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua are cooking again. With San Francisco's injuries, the Rams winning the NFC West is not out of the question.

Last week: 22

20. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

Joe Burrow in action

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow looks to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Cincinnati.  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

The Bengals are 0-3 without Tee Higgins in the lineup this season. They're not expected to re-sign Higgins in the offseason. They have seen their future.

Last week: 17

21. Dallas Cowboys (3-4)

Dak Prescott walks off

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) walks off the field after a game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Dallas had a fourth-quarter comeback going until the 49ers shut the door at the end, handing them their fourth loss on the year. It was almost another blowout after the Lions ran through the Cowboys on the road last week. Just when it appears the Cowboys are finding a groove, they falter the next game.

Last week: 16

22. Indianapolis Colts (4-4)

Anthony Richardson is sacked

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) is sacked by Houston Texans defensive end Danielle Hunter (55) during the second half of a game Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Anthony Richardson simply can’t play, and the Colts know that. They've named Joe Flacco the starter over last year’s fourth overall pick. Josh Downs has fit in quite nicely, and Michael Pittman’s potential is untapped with Flacco under center. We’ll see how they handle a slumping Vikings team in primetime Sunday.

Last week: 19

23. Miami Dolphins (2-5)

Tua Tagovailoa in action

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Tua Tagovailoa is back, but the Dolphins certainly aren’t. Miami blew a 10-point lead for the second straight week to lose 28-27 to the Arizona Cardinals Sunday. Head coach Mike McDaniel summed it up well, calling the performance "disappointing and frustrating," but Tagovailoa is optimistic a comeback similar to their 2021 campaign is still "possible." 

Last week: 25

24. New Orleans Saints (2-6)

Spencer Rattler gets sacked

New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (18) is sacked by Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Scott Matlock in the second half in Inglewood, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

After starting the season 2-0 with back-to-back blowout wins, the Saints have lost six straight. Losing Derek Carr certainly hurt, but this team has more problems than just its quarterback play. They’re bad on both the offensive and defensive lines, and you can’t be successful in the NFL like that.

Last week: 23

25. New York Jets (2-6)

Aaron Rodgers is sacked

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, right, is brought down by New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss, left, in the second half Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

New York Jets fans are at that point in the season when they’re already looking forward to next year. Hoping to get the playoff train back on the rails, the Jets fired Robert Saleh, got a new play-caller, brought in one of Aaron Rodgers’ favorite targets and finally got Haason Reddick to suit up. But somehow things are getting worse. 

Last week: 24

26. Cleveland Browns (2-6)

Jameis Winston throws

Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston throws against the Baltimore Ravens during the first half in Cleveland Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

If Jameis Winston offers consistency, which might be challenging given his history, then the Browns have to understand their problem is Deshaun Watson because it would mark the second consecutive season the backup quarterback is better than the starter.

Last week: 30

27. New York Giants (2-6)

Tyrone Tracy Jr. celebrates touchdown

New York Giants running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (29) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Monday, Oct. 28, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Say what you want about the "Monday Night Football" referees and their calls. The Giants’ offense just isn’t dynamic enough to overcome deficits, especially late in games. Daniel Jones had the ball with 1:53 remaining and no timeouts to try to score and get a two-point conversion to send the game to overtime, but a poor decision led to a game-sealing interception for the Steelers. 

Once again, Big Blue is at the bottom looking up in the standings, and the facial expressions on the sideline say it all. At least Malik Nabers appears to be a true No. 1 receiving option for years to come, but even he doesn’t seem happy on the sideline.

Last week: 26

28. Las Vegas Raiders (2-6)

Antonio Pierce looks on

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce watches from the sideline during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

For a few moments, it appeared the Raiders had an opportunity to hand the reigning Super Bowl champions their first loss of the season. Instead, Las Vegas played another mistake-prone game, which ultimately snatched victory from their grasp. Gardner Minshew’s turnover issues largely contributed to him recently getting benched, and he had another costly fumble against the Chiefs. 

The Raiders cannot immediately turn back to Aidan O’Connell, given his injury designation. The team did recently sign Desmond Ridder, who started multiple games for the Atlanta Falcons last year, from the Arizona Cardinals practice squad. However, it remains to be seen whether head coach Antonio Pierce will make a switch at quarterback.

Last week: 28

29. New England Patriots (2-6)

Jacoby Brissett celebrates

New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) celebrates after Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a touchdown in the second against the New York Jets Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Foxborough, Mass.  (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

It was two steps forward and one step back this week for the struggling Patriots, who picked up their second win of the season over the AFC East rival New York Jets. First-round draft pick Drake Maye left the first half of the game with a concussion, and it remains unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin the team. 

Last week: 31

30. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-6)

Trevor Lawrence in action

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence drops back during the first half of a game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Jacksonville, Fla.  (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

When Malik Willis drives down the field on you in the final possession of a game, things aren’t going well. The quarterback isn’t living up to the hype, the weapons can’t catch and the defense doesn’t show up.

Last week: 27

31. Tennessee Titans (1-6)

Calvin Ridley catches pass

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley (0) makes a catch past Detroit Lions cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during the first half Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Mason Rudolph. Will Levis. It doesn’t matter. Sure, the Detroit Lions might just be the league’s best, but 52 points isn’t acceptable at any level. Maybe the front office has gotten a good look at quarterback prospects for next season.

Last week: 29

32. Carolina Panthers (1-7)

Bryce Young walks off

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young walks off the field after a game against the Denver Broncos Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024, in Denver.  (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The move back to Bryce Young didn’t help, and the Panthers continue to be the worst team in the league. There’s not much left to say. Their best bet is losing out, getting the  No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, trading Young and starting over. Again.

Last week: 32

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fox News Digital Sports college football winners and losers were compiled by the Fox News Digital Sports staff and the OutKick.com staff.

This article was written by Fox News staff.