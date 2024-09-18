Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New England Patriots

Former Patriots fullback Patrick Pass arrested for allegedly shoving elderly man at gym

Pass, 46, allegedly argued with the 82-year-old over exercise equipment at a Rhode Island Planet Fitness

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 18 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for September 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Patrick Pass, a former New England Patriots fullback, was arrested on Wednesday in North Providence, Rhode Island, after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at a Planet Fitness gym. 

Pass, 46, was allegedly arguing with an 82-year-old man over exercise equipment at the gym before the former NFL player shoved the victim to the floor, per multiple reports. 

The man reportedly sustained back injuries from the fall to the ground. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Patrick Pass stiff arm

New England Patriots full back Patrick Pass, #35, holds off Denver Broncos cornerback Lenny Walls, #35, in the fourth quarter at Invesco Field at Mile High. (Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports)

Pass was arrested and charged with assaulting a man over 60 years of age causing bodily injury, which is a felony in Rhode Island, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, per the New York Post

2025 SUPER BOWL LIX ODDS: CHIEFS LONE FAVORITES; PACKERS SURGE

According to court records, Pass was given $10,000 personal recognizance and was ordered not to contact the victim. 

Pass’ next court date is scheduled for January. 

Patrick Pass tackles Steelers player

New England Patriots fullback Patrick Pass, #35, tackles Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Ike Taylor, #24, during the 2nd quarter of the 2004 AFC Championship Game at Heinz Field. (Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports)

Pass is a four-time Super Bowl champion over his eight-year career that involved playing one game in his final season with the New York Giants in 2007 – the year they defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl to spoil their undefeated season. 

Pass, a seventh-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, one round after the famous pick of Brady, had 526 yards rushing with three touchdowns over his 78 games in New England. 

He also caught 66 balls for 570 receiving yards with a touchdown. 

Patrick Pass runs

New England Patriots full back Patrick Pass, #35, runs past Denver Broncos defensive end Ebenezer Ekuban, #91, in the fourth quarter at Invesco Field at Mile High. (Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports )

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pass was recently a coach in the Indoor Football League for the Massachusetts Pirates, where he was suspended indefinitely after a brawl saw players jumping into the stands during a game with the Arizona Rattlers. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.