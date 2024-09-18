Former Patriots fullback Patrick Pass arrested for allegedly shoving elderly man at gym

Patrick Pass, a former New England Patriots fullback, was arrested on Wednesday in North Providence, Rhode Island, after allegedly assaulting an elderly man at a Planet Fitness gym.

Pass, 46, was allegedly arguing with an 82-year-old man over exercise equipment at the gym before the former NFL player shoved the victim to the floor, per multiple reports.

The man reportedly sustained back injuries from the fall to the ground.

Pass was arrested and charged with assaulting a man over 60 years of age causing bodily injury, which is a felony in Rhode Island, and disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, per the New York Post.

According to court records, Pass was given $10,000 personal recognizance and was ordered not to contact the victim.

Pass’ next court date is scheduled for January.

Pass is a four-time Super Bowl champion over his eight-year career that involved playing one game in his final season with the New York Giants in 2007 – the year they defeated Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl to spoil their undefeated season.

Pass, a seventh-round pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, one round after the famous pick of Brady, had 526 yards rushing with three touchdowns over his 78 games in New England.

He also caught 66 balls for 570 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Pass was recently a coach in the Indoor Football League for the Massachusetts Pirates, where he was suspended indefinitely after a brawl saw players jumping into the stands during a game with the Arizona Rattlers.

