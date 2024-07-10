Former NBA coach George Karl makes plea to Biden after Kawhi Leonard drops out of Olympics: 'Do the same'

The calls for President Biden to drop out of the 2024 race are loud, and a prominent member of the sports world has now spoken out.

After the president stumbled upon his words during a rough performance at the June 27 debate in Atlanta, many, including members of the Democratic Party, have spoken of their concerns about the soon-to-be 82-year-old.

Former NBA coach George Karl has now tasked Biden to drop out, comparing his situation to Kawhi Leonard's, who dropped out of the Olympics earlier Wednesday.

"Unsurprising re Kawhi. Now it’s your turn to do the same, Biden," Karl posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Leonard withdrew from Team USA for the Olympics, as he continues to nurse an injury that kept him out of playoff games.

USA Basketball said the organization and his Los Angeles Clippers determined that Leonard should focus on getting ready for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

Karl then received plenty of responses from users who threatened to unfollow him because of his apparent support for former President Trump, but Karl put that notion to bed.

"If you’re confused, this doesnt mean I like Maga man," he said in a separate post.

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White replaced Leonard on the roster, seemingly leaving Jaylen Brown confused, as the NBA Finals MVP posted thinking emojis.

The Athletic reported that Leonard is still dealing with chronic knee soreness and inflammation and has been "for months."

During the 2020 election, Karl joked that he could help Trump "[manage] through first round losses" shortly before Fox News projected he'd lose.

Karl was one of the best and winningest coaches in NBA history. He finished his career with 1,175 victories and 824 losses during the regular season. But, he went 80-105 in the playoffs, going to the NBA Finals just once with the 1995-96 Seattle SuperSonics.

That team lost to Michael Jordan and the 72-10 Chicago Bulls, which kickstarted their second three-peat of the '90s.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

